Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
'It's just legacy:' Jacksonville firefighter widow helps find hope through new role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inside a locker at Fire Station 3, Brian McCluney's clothes are exactly as he left them. It's been three years since he worked here, but signs of him are everywhere. “That is his helmet shield, the emblem that was on the front of his helmet,” Stephanie...
‘It freaked me out’: Mom claims autistic son was dropped off at wrong Jacksonville school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A school bus shortage led to many students showing up late again Tuesday. It wasn’t the timing that concerned one local mother, but rather the location. Dawn Wright said her autistic son, Damien, was dropped off at the wrong school Monday and she didn’t find...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
First Coast News
Staff shortage at 911 call center could be impacting JSO dispatch response times
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is putting out a call for help to fill positions with their 911 communications center. When an emergency happens, getting help as quickly as possible can be a matter of life and death,...
AdWeek
First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
First Coast News
Equality Florida slams Duval Schools for removing 'Safe Space' rainbow stickers amid 'rebrand'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally reported by the Florida Times-Union. The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. Some Duval Schools teachers say they spent their planning week peeling rainbow Safe Space stickers and posters that indicate LGBTQ allyship off their classroom windows, walls and doors ahead of students' arrival Monday morning for their first day.
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Duval students can look forward to new menus, free meals and engaging cafeteria programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will be serving food that kids love to eat. As students begin the 2022-23 school year, DCPS is offering innovative food programs that encourage health, fun and discovery. It’s creating a place where students can connect and recharge with others. The...
‘Please keep them protected’: Duval students kick off first day, parents talk school safety measures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County students are back to learning in the classroom, safety is a top priority for the district and families. After the tragedy in Uvalde and other violence across the nation, parents want to know if their child will be protected. Antonio Bright dropped off...
Jacksonville Beach City Council will not let voters decide volunteer lifeguards' future
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 110-year-old institution in Jacksonville Beach may have seen its last days as we knew it. Volunteer lifeguards did not get what they wanted Monday night when the Jacksonville Beach City Council decided not to let voters decide if the city should keep volunteer lifeguards. Citizens say they got enough signatures on a petition to bring it to the city council and ask them to put the future of the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Savings Corps up to a vote.
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
News4Jax.com
Corley Peel says goodbye to News4JAX, heads home to be with twin sister who’s battling lung cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an emotional Sunday morning as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and co-workers after five years. But the moment was made a little more special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea, who made the long trip from Texas to support her.
News4Jax.com
Duval parents excited as school begins on Monday. These students? Not so much
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the first day of school for public students in Duval County. There was a back-to-school event Sunday afternoon to help kids get ready for the school year. About 200 backpacks were given away and parents were especially excited to send their children off this...
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
New metal detectors will be purchased for several Duval County high schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County students heading back to school may soon be greeted by an extra level of security. The Duval County School Board agreed Tuesday to buy new metal detectors for nearly two dozen of the county's high schools. The new screening devices will cost about $7 million total, but the cost will be spread over four years. The measure passed unanimously.
Action News Jax’s Ben Becker uncovers hundreds in projected new charges to your JEA electric bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I pushed JEA for answers morning, noon and night the past couple of days and got even more answers, amplifications and clarifications about what everyone wants to know -- how much more can I expect my bill to go up?. The answer: Quite a bit. >>>...
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
Baby Kaltrin celebrates NICU graduation at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 173 days in the NICU, the care team at Wolfson Children's Hospital announced that baby Kaltrin is finally going home. She was born on Feb. 18 and was with made the move to the hospital's new NICU floors just days later, says Wolfsons. "After five...
Family of Rashaud Fields, attorney John M. Phillips to discuss murder case Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The family of Rashaud Fields, an 18-year-old murdered while celebrating his high school graduation earlier this year, will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning. The event will also be hosted by Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips of...
