ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
AdWeek

First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Equality Florida slams Duval Schools for removing 'Safe Space' rainbow stickers amid 'rebrand'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally reported by the Florida Times-Union. The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. Some Duval Schools teachers say they spent their planning week peeling rainbow Safe Space stickers and posters that indicate LGBTQ allyship off their classroom windows, walls and doors ahead of students' arrival Monday morning for their first day.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammograms#Buddies#Buddy Check
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach City Council will not let voters decide volunteer lifeguards' future

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 110-year-old institution in Jacksonville Beach may have seen its last days as we knew it. Volunteer lifeguards did not get what they wanted Monday night when the Jacksonville Beach City Council decided not to let voters decide if the city should keep volunteer lifeguards. Citizens say they got enough signatures on a petition to bring it to the city council and ask them to put the future of the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Savings Corps up to a vote.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
First Coast News

New metal detectors will be purchased for several Duval County high schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County students heading back to school may soon be greeted by an extra level of security. The Duval County School Board agreed Tuesday to buy new metal detectors for nearly two dozen of the county's high schools. The new screening devices will cost about $7 million total, but the cost will be spread over four years. The measure passed unanimously.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy