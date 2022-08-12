ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Proceeds from cider will help the elephant herd at ABQ Biopark

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1mpd_0hFQya6j00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Proceeds from a cider will benefit the elephant herd at the ABQ Biopark. Bosque Brewing created the cider called Elephant Kiss. The money will go toward a lab to monitor Elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus in elephants.

Zoo, BioPark Society expand fight against virus that killed elephants

When Biopark elephants Thorn and Jazmine got sick last year, they had to ship blood samples out and wait for results which delayed treatment. Both elephants died from the virus. They say a lab would let them test on their own and start treatments sooner. They would also be able to study the virus with hopes of one day having a vaccine. The cider is available at Bosque Brewing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Wildlife refuge donates to BioPark giraffes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is teaming up with a local wildlife refuge to deal with a problematic tree. Valle de Oro is donating tree limbs from the invasive Siberian elm as food for the giraffe herd. Giraffes can eat up to about 75 lbs. of food daily and get most of their nutrition from plants. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
BELEN, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
Albuquerque, NM
Pets & Animals
rrobserver.com

Highest rated BBQ — ‘barbacoa’ — in Albuquerque

(Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock) Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualifications for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Company that turns waste into fuel opens in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that recycles plastic waste into usable fuel has a new home in Los Lunas. Plastik-Gas has created a process that uses technology to turn different types of plastics into six high-grade, high-quality fuels like gasoline and diesel, and do it all with minimal environmental impact — since the facility doesn’t […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Motor Events hosts annual New Mexico Cruise

The New Mexico Motor Events gets ready to hold the fourth annual New Mexico Cruise on Aug. 20. Owner Operator Michael Gonzales and Belen Main Street Partnership President Jay Peters stopped by to discuss this event. The New Mexico Cruise features six starting locations this year. There is one starting...
BELEN, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Cider#Herd#Food Drink#Beverages#Bosque Brewing#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
visitalbuquerque.org

Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque

Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bus drivers speak out about violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque bus drivers have to deal with all kinds of trouble. Lately, they’re finding themselves under attack from unruly passengers more often. KRQE Investigates obtained the numbers and the disturbing video to show people what’s happening on City of Albuquerque buses. Bus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM launches grant to assist students in rural areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico’s business school has received a $1.1 million federal grant to help students from rural areas. The Anderson School of Management wants to use the money to create a “Rural Student Connectivity Project” to increase rural student enrollment, retention, and graduation. UNM says rural students often struggle with a digital […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

Kimo Theater to premiere Navajo dub of ‘A Fistful of Dollars’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic western will be screened Tuesday at the Kimo theater, but it will have a unique twist. This edition of the Clint Eastwood classic A Fistful of Dollars will be dubbed entirely in the Navajo language. It’s a project spearheaded by Navajo Nation Museum Director Manny Wheeler. His team has already developed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the school director says they are just following their ‘COVID Safe Practices’ plan. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School (CCPS)...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Albuquerque zoo sees first gorilla birth in almost 20 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is celebrating the first birth of a gorilla in nearly 20 years. Zoo officials say a baby western lowland gorilla was born Wednesday to mother Samantha and father Kojo. Bob Lee, the zoo’s associate director. says the zoo does not yet know the new baby’s gender because the mother is keeping it very close. As a result, the zoo has temporarily shuttered the ape walk area so mother and baby can bond with some privacy. The zoo’s total number of western lowland gorillas is now up to eight. The last time a gorilla was born here was in 2004.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

M’Tucci’s latest location: Teddy Roe’s speakeasy bar

M’Tucci’s recently opened another location in the Duke City. Teddy Roe’s is a speakeasy bar bringing 1920’s vibes to its customers. M’Tucci’s Partners and Bartenders Arcy Law and Jessica O’Brien stopped by to discuss this new location. “It is a speakeasy above anything...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy