Evansville, IN

Schools, businesses helping people displaced by house explosion

By Mike Pickett
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) First responders are not the only ones helping those affected by the house explosion. Area schools and businesses stepped up this week to help.

Students and teachers at Vogel Elementary, just up the road from where it happened, heard and felt the explosion. Since then, the school collected donations and provided other types of help to affected families. It is one of several places that’s stepped up the past two days.

Officials provide update on Weinbach explosion

“The Vogel community and our entire area around our school, has always been very helpful,” said Principal Jeanette Lindauer. She said the help started after the explosion, and after making sure everyone in school was safe. They made sure affected families, including some with kids at the school, can start recovering.

“We have three kids that are displaced from their homes, and we are tyring right now to meet their immediate needs,” Lindauer said.

The American Red Cross used the school gym Wednesday as a center in the immediate hours after the explosion to provide relief to families, and the school started accepting gift cards and other donations since then.

“Yesterday, it was probably over $500 worth of gift cards, but they keep coming in. Schools and principals from other schools at the EVSC have Venmoed me and sent,” she explained.

Beth Sweeney of the Red Cross of Southwest Indiana says area grocery stores and restaurants are donating food to their food canteen and directly to first responders on scene since Wednesday afternoon. Among those is Donut Bank, supplying dozens of boxes of donuts to first responders on scene.

“The first night i had talked to a policeman, he was very gracious that we came down. I was like, ‘we’re not doing a lot. You’re the ones doing a lot,'” said Joe Kempf, co-owner. He also had family who lived near where it happened.

Residents impacted by explosion asked to fill out assessment form

“my sister and a brother-in-law have a house on the right side of the block, right where it happened. They were buffered by two houses. My niece was there at the time, and she said it broke the glass out even though they were buffered by two houses,” he recalled.

Kempf adds they’re in touch with people on scene to see if first responders down here need anything more.

Lindauer adds school staff will make sure their students have resources needed if they were affected by what happened on Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on August 12, 2022)

WEHT/WTVW

EPD holds monthly ‘Coffee with a Cop”

If you were at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning you may have noticed a lot more police than usual. There was no crime being committed though, just the monthly Evansville Police Department event, "Coffee with a Cop".
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Several pets perish in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fourteen animals were inside a home when a fire started Saturday evening — four of which did not survive. The Evansville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Drive around 6:23 p.m. for a possible house fire. Firefighters on scene said they saw smoke from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios

The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

