Suspect Named and Re-Arrested in Fatal Ramona Shooting of Neighbor
A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been re-arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a neighbor two weeks ago at the victim’s eastern San Diego County home, authorities said Tuesday. Homicide detectives Monday booked 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of...
Man arrested after East County home burglary
A man suspected of burglarizing a woman's East County apartment and performing a sexual act was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
Police looking for suspect in College East hit-and-run that injured elderly man
A 72-year-old man was injured late Monday evening after being struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in College East, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
$1,000 Reward for Tips Leading to Arrest in Deadly Shooting at La Mesa Gas Station
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer and an accomplice who shot a man dead at a gas station in La Mesa last Friday. The La Mesa Police Department verified the identity of the victim Monday as Joseph "JC" Curtis. Curtis, a...
NBC San Diego
Bicyclist killed in Carlsbad when hit by motorcyclist involved in pursuit
The Carlsbad Police Department said Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist hit and killed a bicyclist on Carlsbad Boulevard while being chased by a State Parks Officer.
Man stabbed to death in National City
Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
A 34-year-old man was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a car in the Palm City neighborhood, authorities said.
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
fox5sandiego.com
Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
NBC San Diego
Scripps Ranch Man Found Dead in Pool Had Elder-Abuse Restraining Order Against Suspect
A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused of causing the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
northcountydailystar.com
Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist
CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
Students arrested after Hilltop Middle School fight
Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, but police could not release more information because it involved minors.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
Witnesses Say Woman Jaywalked Before Being Struck, Killed in El Cajon
A woman died in El Cajon early Sunday after being struck by a car while jaywalking on a dark street. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the 29-year-old woman had walked across the street outside the crosswalk when a male driving eastbound on East Bradley Avenue hit her. The...
San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims
As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August.
