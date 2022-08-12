Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!. In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.
Wells Adams Teases a 'Sexy' Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' : 'They've Really Turned Up the Heat'
Wells Adams is counting down the days until the newest season of Bachelor In Paradise. Speaking to PEOPLE at Clayton Kershaw's eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event recently, the reality star said he can't wait for fans to see the upcoming season of the spinoff, which he believes is "the best show" made by the franchise.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Lizzo is serving up some déjà vu in the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The 34-year-old singer dropped the video for the clip on Monday. It begins with Lizzo recreating the wedding scene from her 2017 "Truth Hurts" video, down to the same wedding dress and everything.
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Oscars Slap
Will Smith and wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, were spotted together in public for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap, which occurred in March. The couple enjoyed an afternoon date at Nobu Malibu on Saturday as they were photographed out together for the first time since Will, 53, smacked Chris Rock on stage in defense of Jada, 50, at the 94th Academy Awards.
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
The TikToker who went viral for skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac has parlayed his fame into an acting gig on a popular Hulu show
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok lip sync to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos managed to pull off the most efficient, cost-effective wedding possible. Ripa spilled details about her 1996 elopement with Consuelos on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She first answered a question from co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, about whether an Elvis Presley impersonator was present for the occasion (he was not).
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
Part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All, airing Sunday, will reveal that not one but two couples from season 9 are expecting babies this fall. The first to reveal the happy news is Kara and Guillermo. "We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married,...
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins' First Birthday — See the Party Photos!
Pete Buttigieg's twins just hit a major milestone!. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, celebrated twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose over the weekend as they marked their first birthday. On Sunday, Chasten shared sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram, featuring the...
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
On Monday, Cohen shared a new photo of daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, looking alert and adorable while lying on an activity mat. Lucy wears a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it. The Bravo star simply captioned the photo, "I mean…." Lucy's brown hair appears a...
Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby, Son Ever James
The former co-host of The Real and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, she revealedin an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Ever James ♾ / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…," Bailon began her emotional post.
Madonna Shares Family-Filled Photos from Son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd Birthday Celebration
Madonna is celebrating her son's special day with a big family celebration. The "Like a Virgin" singer, 63, shared photos of a beautifully decorated outdoor area in celebration of her son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd birthday over the weekend. Rocco turned 22 on August 11. "From one Leo to another!! Happy...
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road. In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of herself and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job. "Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.
'LOTR' 's Ismael Cruz Córdova Shares Why Becoming Middle-Earth's First Latino Elf 'Felt like a Mission'
After seven months of auditioning (and several rejections), Ismael Cruz Córdova celebrated his The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power casting by yelling in the streets of New York City — no surprise since his role in the series is set to be historic. The actor...
