Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody Tuesday. Santa Ana Police Department officers were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victim down with a gunshot wound to his torso at the scene, according to a department statement.
Man Accused of Standoff, Attacking Woman in Ladera Ranch
A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch apartment for hours as the suspect threatened he wanted to commit suicide by cop. Jason Daniel Cole was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment of an...
Claremont Man Charged in Woman’s Death
A Claremont man was charged Tuesday with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont and found dead inside a vehicle in Murrieta. Jeffrey Calzada, 25, was arrested Friday night by Claremont police in connection with the woman’s death, police said. The woman was found at 10:35 a.m....
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Wilmington Shooting
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. Paramedics...
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
Felon Accused of Killing Hemet Man Pleads Not Guilty
A convicted felon accused of killing a 27-year-old Hemet man and dumping his remains near Perris pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris was arrested earlier this month following a nearly year-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Joshua Crosier. Along with...
Man Arrested for Alleged Violent Domestic Assault, Parental Abduction
A 42-year-old man suspected of severely beating his ex-girlfriend, then snatching their 1-year-old son in Jurupa Valley and fleeing 28 miles south, where he was apprehended, was behind bars Tuesday. Julio Armando Alvarez Ramirez was arrested Monday following a regional search involving multiple law enforcement agencies based on an Amber...
Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
Woman Suspected of Killing One, Injuring Two in DUI Crash Released from Jail
A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday. Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of...
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
Third suspect arrested in police officer killing
DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of ‘Prosecutor Impact’ Founder Adam Foss for Raping a Woman While She Slept
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of former Boston attorney and founder of Prosecutor Impact ADAM FOSS, 42, for raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room in October 2017. FOSS is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Rape in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.[1]
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Felon Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor in RSM
A 39-year-old felon who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Rancho Santa Margarita pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a neighbor and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Albert Jose Robiatti pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor...
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
