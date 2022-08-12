Read full article on original website
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Keep Falling in LA County
Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from 1,059 on...
Mixed Results in OC COVID-19 Statistics
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
Koretz Seeks More Funding Options for Stressed LA Animal Shelters
Citing an urgent shortage of resources to properly care for animals in the city’s care, Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion Tuesday asking Los Angeles officials to determine the budgetary needs to fully staff seven animal shelters. Koretz’ motion — which came as the council committee he chairs got...
Petition To Reopen Vacant St. Vincent Hospital Reaches 1,000 Signatures
A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who O’Farrell called “the richest...
Gascón Recall Supporters Vow to Fight on After Latest Effort Fails
Proponents of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will begin regrouping Tuesday — one day after an effort to put the embattled D.A.’s job status on the November ballot was rejected by the county clerk for a lack of valid petition signatures. On Monday, the...
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
Garcetti, LA Officials Applaud $53 Million in State Funds for Youth Employment
Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials Monday celebrated the city receiving $53.3 million in state funding for youth workforce development programs through the $185 million statewide #CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps program, which will provide jobs for underserved youth. At a news conference in front of the Tiny DOTs Early Education...
Effort to Recall LA County DA George Gascón Fails
An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n was rejected Monday, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the...
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
Hazmat Team Finishes Work on Rail Car that Leaked Dangerous Chemical
A county hazmat team finished its work at a railroad tank car that overheated and leaked a potentially explosive chemical near Perris and the site was turned over to the property owner, fire officials said Sunday. The Riverside County Fire Department reported that it relieved all personnel that had responded...
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty’
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Man Reported Missing in Paramount Is Found
A 78-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia who went missing in Paramount has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Gabriel Montano Plasencia was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 7500 block of Happy Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday,...
One Person Dead From Garage Fire in Beaumont
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life Tuesday. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas...
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio
A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
Motorist Injured in Crash in Lancaster Area
A collision involving a truck and a car Tuesday in the Lancaster area left a person injured, authorities said. Paramedics sent to Avenue K and North 12th Street West about 9 a.m. took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure
Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
Former LASD Captain Apologizes to Bryant/Chester Families for Photo Sharing
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official, who was captain of the agency’s information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims’ families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
