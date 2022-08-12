Read full article on original website
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Event Horizon Director Remembers Studio Backlash: 'They Felt I Was Besmirching Star Trek'
It's a horror classic now, but Paramount wasn’t exactly sold on Event Horizon when it first released back in 1997. Looking back on the film more than 25 years later in a new interview with Variety, director Paul W.S. Anderson revealed exactly what the studio thought of Event Horizon when he first showed it.
