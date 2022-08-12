ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
People

'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy