Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds of teaching positions unfilled in Maryland as first day of school nears
TOWSON, Md. — Hundreds of teaching positions across Maryland remain unfilled with just a few more weeks of summer to go. Administrators said they knew closing the gap on teacher shortages would not be easy, but most said they're still making progress as they inch closer to the first day of school.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
mocoshow.com
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
Yappy Hour at The “Green Thing”
What could be better than a beer and a dog on a hot summer afternoon in Columbia’s “Central Park”?. Not the kind of dog with mustard, but the kind you pet and walk and play fetch with - in other. words, your best friend, Fido. Or Rover....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJZ's Denise Koch voted Baltimore's best TV broadcaster
BALTIMORE -- The votes are in and the people have spoken: Denise Koch is Baltimore's best TV broadcaster.That's according to the results of Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll, which tallies your votes each year to find the best of everything Charm City has to offer.Koch, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has delivered local news to viewers like you from behind the WJZ anchor desk for more than two decades. She has also earned a host of accolades for her work in the field, including a Maryland State Teachers Award."What an honor!" Koch said of the Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll results. "I'm very thankful for anyone who went out of their way to cast a vote. What could be better than doing a job I love in a place I love and then knowing people find value in my efforts?!"Other finalists for the honor included Stan Stovall, Jayne Miller and Ava Marie.To view the complete results, check out Baltimore Magazine's website.
Wbaltv.com
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club
BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
wypr.org
Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools
Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
severnaparkvoice.com
Senior Softball League Looking For Players
The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
WTOP
Photo project honoring Vietnam veterans completed after more than two decades
After more than 20 years, The Wall of Faces at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been completed. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund took on the project to find at least one photo of each of the 58,281 service members inscribed on the wall, starting with the help of a single volunteer in 2001.
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
Not just crab cakes, but 'fab cakes,' from Pappas
It was so popular that it took seven years for Mr. Mark to finally put his family name on the place — Pappas.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1
A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
Comments / 0