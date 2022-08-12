ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sykesville, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Merriweather Post

Yappy Hour at The “Green Thing”

What could be better than a beer and a dog on a hot summer afternoon in Columbia’s “Central Park”?. Not the kind of dog with mustard, but the kind you pet and walk and play fetch with - in other. words, your best friend, Fido. Or Rover....
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ's Denise Koch voted Baltimore's best TV broadcaster

BALTIMORE -- The votes are in and the people have spoken: Denise Koch is Baltimore's best TV broadcaster.That's according to the results of Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll, which tallies your votes each year to find the best of everything Charm City has to offer.Koch, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has delivered local news to viewers like you from behind the WJZ anchor desk for more than two decades. She has also earned a host of accolades for her work in the field, including a Maryland State Teachers Award."What an honor!" Koch said of the Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll results. "I'm very thankful for anyone who went out of their way to cast a vote. What could be better than doing a job I love in a place I love and then knowing people find value in my efforts?!"Other finalists for the honor included Stan Stovall, Jayne Miller and Ava Marie.To view the complete results, check out Baltimore Magazine's website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club

BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
BEL AIR, MD
wypr.org

Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools

Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Senior Softball League Looking For Players

The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

