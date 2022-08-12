ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yo1lc_0hFQxAJk00

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Between July 2021 and July 2022, Eric Coran, 41, used the town’s Amazon account to order radios, emergency lights, sirens and other police gear, according to authorities.

He would then resell the equipment and mail it all over the U.S.

Police said they discovered the scheme when Motorola contacted the department to ask if radios they had never ordered needed servicing.

Police carried out a joint investigation with the Prosecutor’s Office and charged Coran with official misconduct, theft, money laundering and more.

“No one is above the law, especially public servants,” Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.  “Individuals who abuse their positions and violate public trust should be prepared to face the consequences.”

Coran has been a communications officer at the department since 2002.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Police Try to ID Assault Suspect

Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robbinsville, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman

A Trenton police officer has been charged with multiple felonies for incidents involving a woman known to him, Lawrence police said Tuesday. Elijah Mitchell, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with three counts of domestic violence assault / strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Nj#The U S Police#Motorola#The Prosecutor S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy