NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Between July 2021 and July 2022, Eric Coran, 41, used the town’s Amazon account to order radios, emergency lights, sirens and other police gear, according to authorities.

He would then resell the equipment and mail it all over the U.S.

Police said they discovered the scheme when Motorola contacted the department to ask if radios they had never ordered needed servicing.

Police carried out a joint investigation with the Prosecutor’s Office and charged Coran with official misconduct, theft, money laundering and more.

“No one is above the law, especially public servants,” Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. “Individuals who abuse their positions and violate public trust should be prepared to face the consequences.”

Coran has been a communications officer at the department since 2002.