Carter Lake, IA

KETV.com

MAPA seeking $750K grant to make Omaha Metro roads safer

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency wants to make sure it gets part of a new $5 billion federal fund for making local community roads safer. The money comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed in 2021.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha city council delays voting on 'smart loading zones' proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council is delaying voting on the "smart loading zones" proposal. The council originally approved the pilot program to create the zones for delivery and ride-sharing drivers. Cameras would record license plates and bill the users. Councilwoman Aimee Melton later asked the council to reconsider...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha releases plan to convert Farnam Street to permanent two-way traffic

OMAHA, Neb. — A major street in Omaha can be converted to permanent two-way traffic, according to an engineering and traffic analysis. The study found that safety improvements would be needed at major intersections for the conversion of Farnam Street, which is between Dodge Street and Saddle Creek Road.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha council members hear support, criticism for proposed 2023 budget

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council members had a chance to hear from the public about the city’s proposed budget and some shared concerns about the spending. About a dozen people voiced their frustration over how the city plans to divvy up $474 million. There was certainly more...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County Intersection Rebuild Begins

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says construction has begun on the intersection improvement project at Nebraska Highway 370 and 150th Street in western Sarpy County. The improvements include the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane at the 150th Street intersection, installation of a 370 eastbound traffic signal at the 150th Street intersection, and reconstruction of 150th Street between 370 and Shepard Street.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are considering a proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Hudl and Gatorade award grant to Omaha's NorthStar Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. — The Lincoln tech company Hudl is partnering with Gatorade to award Omaha's NorthStar Foundation a grant. The Level the Playing Field grant recognizes organizations that have made an impact on youth sports in their communities. "We customize a packet of Hudl technology to enhance their programs,...
OMAHA, NE
kelo.com

Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday

WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
WINTERSET, IA
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart celebrates 85th anniversary with time capsule

OMAHA, Neb. — State officials joined Nebraska Furniture Mart on Tuesday in celebrating 85 years of business. Company leaders buried a time capsule at its Omaha store near 72nd Street and Rose Blumkin Drive. The capsule includes things like a letter from Warren Buffett and a notice of the...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral

A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
OMAHA, NE

