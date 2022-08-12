Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New clues in search for missing California teen Kiely Rodni as search enters second full week
A hoodie is among the latest, best leads in an increasingly desperate search for the 16-year-old Northern California girl who was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 6 at a Sierra campground. Newly obtained video showed Kiely Rodni was wearing a white sweatshirt in the hours before...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monkeypox in Sacramento County surpasses 100 cases as Yolo County announces first case
The number of monkeypox infections in Sacramento County surpassed 100 on Tuesday, according to county health officials. The county’s monkeypox dashboard rose to 103 probable or confirmed cases, a 64% increase from 13 days ago when the county had counted 63 cases and 10 more cases were disclosed compared to Monday. The numbers have risen steadily since the first infection was found in a Sacramento County traveler on May 24.
