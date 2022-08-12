The number of monkeypox infections in Sacramento County surpassed 100 on Tuesday, according to county health officials. The county’s monkeypox dashboard rose to 103 probable or confirmed cases, a 64% increase from 13 days ago when the county had counted 63 cases and 10 more cases were disclosed compared to Monday. The numbers have risen steadily since the first infection was found in a Sacramento County traveler on May 24.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO