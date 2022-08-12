ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. A state building inspector issued the stop work order because the yacht club had not filed for any building permits for renovations. The stop work order was a continuance from another order issued in November 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Officers arrived and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Field, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 men rob USPS employee at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a United States Postal Service employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday. Around 5 p.m. police said they responded to the call of a robbery in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane, near Greenwood Road in the PRP neighborhood. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics

August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY

