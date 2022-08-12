Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. A state building inspector issued the stop work order because the yacht club had not filed for any building permits for renovations. The stop work order was a continuance from another order issued in November 2021.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Officers arrived and...
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
wdrb.com
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
Wave 3
Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
LMPD: 2 men rob USPS employee at gunpoint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a United States Postal Service employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday. Around 5 p.m. police said they responded to the call of a robbery in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane, near Greenwood Road in the PRP neighborhood. When police...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
Wave 3
Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
953wiki.com
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
wdrb.com
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint for keys by 2 men in Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says that the robbery occurred in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane around 5 p.m. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the...
