LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Fundraiser planned for tragedy victims in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Along the sidewalk at the site of Saturday's tragedy, as well as elsewhere in the greater Berwick area, we are continuing to see community support show up for the victims. Taps Sportsbar is closed now, but on Saturday night, it didn't take long for the...
‘A new way of living’: Williamsport center offers hope to heroin addict
Like most children, Kelsey Anderson loved her mother and searched for opportunities to spend time with her. But, for young Anderson this meant following her mother’s footsteps into drug addiction. It began with marijuana at 13, but by age 15 she was solely addicted to heroin. With addiction came criminality and Anderson would spend years traveling in and out of prison. By age 17 she had two children, but despite...
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
Communities rally to help Berwick, Nescopeck families
BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers and messages express the community's grief at the growing memorial at the crime scene from the weekend. It started as a day filled with food, fundraising, and water balloon fights and ended with a woman dead and more than a dozen hurt. "This is a...
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
Documentary about 'That Championship Season' impact on Scranton to premiere at the drive-in
SCRANTON, Pa. — Austin Burke spent about 40 years as the head of the Chamber of Commerce in Scranton, but there's one year in particular that will always stand out to him. It was 1982 — the year he regularly shared a dinner table with actors like Martin Sheen and Bruce Dern.
seniorsmatter.com
Aging in Place Remodeling in Scranton
As the housing market becomes more expensive, remodeling to accommodate seniors is becoming more important than ever. One reason for that is that more seniors than ever are choosing to age in place rather than going into assisted living or nursing homes. Rather than moving to a smaller or newer home, seniors want to stay in the homes where they feel comfortable and safe. But are they safe? That depends. Are there any areas of the carpet that could become loose? Are there handrails in the bathroom and other locations they may be needed? Is there a security system that’s easy to arm and disarm? There are many safety considerations to take into account when seniors age in place.
Penn College student chefs cooking for Little Leaguers
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Student chefs at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport will be put to the test over the next two weeks. The culinary students are responsible for feeding all the players and coaches at the Little League World Series. "Pretty great to know that we are...
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
Official wants electric bike policy for Wyoming Valley Levee
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wyoming Valley Levee overseer Christopher Belleman decided a policy for electric bikes is needed when someone whizzed past him as he was working on the recreational path atop the levee last week. “He was flying. It was like a small motorcycle...
NYS Music
Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg
It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
Group pushes to re-designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area hosts millions of people every year, and now, even more people may look to come as the Alliance for the Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve, a committee of the Sierra Club's Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters, looks to re-classify it as a national park.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania
Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy
BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
Formal applications posted for Luzerne County American Rescue funding
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County has publicly posted a formal application for entities interested in the county’s American Rescue Plan funding. Accessible through a link on the main page at luzernecounty.org, the portal says the application deadline will be 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
