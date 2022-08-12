ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

‘A new way of living’: Williamsport center offers hope to heroin addict

Like most children, Kelsey Anderson loved her mother and searched for opportunities to spend time with her. But, for young Anderson this meant following her mother’s footsteps into drug addiction. It began with marijuana at 13, but by age 15 she was solely addicted to heroin. With addiction came criminality and Anderson would spend years traveling in and out of prison. By age 17 she had two children, but despite...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
bctv.org

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
seniorsmatter.com

Aging in Place Remodeling in Scranton

As the housing market becomes more expensive, remodeling to accommodate seniors is becoming more important than ever. One reason for that is that more seniors than ever are choosing to age in place rather than going into assisted living or nursing homes. Rather than moving to a smaller or newer home, seniors want to stay in the homes where they feel comfortable and safe. But are they safe? That depends. Are there any areas of the carpet that could become loose? Are there handrails in the bathroom and other locations they may be needed? Is there a security system that’s easy to arm and disarm? There are many safety considerations to take into account when seniors age in place.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drive-through senior expo set

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NYS Music

Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg

It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
HAMBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire

BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
BERWICK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania

Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy

BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
BERWICK, PA
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

