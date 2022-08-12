ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Combat#Fox 17#Nigerian#Cbs Sports
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, accuses ‘T-Wrecks’ of trying to “jump” the queue: “He’s got less than 100,000 followers and I’m at 1.8 million”

Paddy Pimblett has accused Terrance McKinney of trying to “jump the queue” in order to get a fight against him. Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has been able to establish himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of critics out there who don’t think he has what it takes to win the gold but in terms of pure star power, the Scouse sensation is certainly up there with the best of them.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

TJ Dillashaw responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s

TJ Dillashaw is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s (performance enhancing drugs). It will be Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) vs Sterling (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Champion Aljamain Sterling will seek his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Gibson claims Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dynamic than the two other UFC heavyweight champions he’s coached

Brandon Gibson has made a few bold claims regarding the progress and imminent comeback of UFC star Jon Jones. It’s been well over two years now since we last saw Jon Jones inside the Octagon. The veteran, and light heavyweight GOAT, has been on an extended hiatus after announcing his intention to make a permanent switch up to heavyweight from 205 pounds.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Bobby Green calls out “fathead” Paddy Pimblett from a few rows behind at UFC San Diego: “I don’t know about the Baddy, if he was bad, he would fight me”

Bobby Green is hoping to fight Paddy Pimblett his next time out. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego with Green being just a few rows behind ‘The Baddy’ when he began videotaping him and calling him out. Green was vocal about thinking Pimblett was taking easy fights and hopes he steps up to the plate and faces him.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy