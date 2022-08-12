Read full article on original website
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal “would get abused” by the top middleweights in the UFC
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal ‘would get abused’ by the top middleweights in the UFC. Rockhold, (16-5 MMA) is preparing to get in the Octagon for a middleweight bout with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya “won’t make it” five rounds at UFC 281: “If he’s within my reach I will hurt him”
Alex Pereira has the utmost confidence in his ability to dethrone Israel Adesanya. The UFC 281 title bout between Adesanya and Pereira feels like destiny. Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing. Their last encounter ended in brutal fashion with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold. The two will mix...
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, accuses ‘T-Wrecks’ of trying to “jump” the queue: “He’s got less than 100,000 followers and I’m at 1.8 million”
Paddy Pimblett has accused Terrance McKinney of trying to “jump the queue” in order to get a fight against him. Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has been able to establish himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of critics out there who don’t think he has what it takes to win the gold but in terms of pure star power, the Scouse sensation is certainly up there with the best of them.
Shane Burgos signs with PFL in free agency, says he’ll “be a multi-millionaire” after the first season
Shane Burgos has inked a two-year deal with the Professional Fighters League. On Monday, Burgos went on The MMA Hour and announced he had signed a two-season deal with the PFL. Burgos had been vocal in saying his UFC Long Island fight against Charles Jourdain was the last bout on his contract and he wanted to test free agency.
Jake Paul explains why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with
Jake Paul is explaining why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter that he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with. Paul, 25, already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. ‘The Problem Child’ is not shy of calling out other fighters to meet him...
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “I just think he’s got too many tools in his arsenal”
Paddy Pimblett is sharing his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The lightweight title bout will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will enter the Octagon to fight Makhachev (22-1 MMA) for the vacant lightweight belt.
TJ Dillashaw responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s
TJ Dillashaw is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s (performance enhancing drugs). It will be Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) vs Sterling (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Champion Aljamain Sterling will seek his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.
Brandon Gibson claims Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dynamic than the two other UFC heavyweight champions he’s coached
Brandon Gibson has made a few bold claims regarding the progress and imminent comeback of UFC star Jon Jones. It’s been well over two years now since we last saw Jon Jones inside the Octagon. The veteran, and light heavyweight GOAT, has been on an extended hiatus after announcing his intention to make a permanent switch up to heavyweight from 205 pounds.
Bobby Green calls out “fathead” Paddy Pimblett from a few rows behind at UFC San Diego: “I don’t know about the Baddy, if he was bad, he would fight me”
Bobby Green is hoping to fight Paddy Pimblett his next time out. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego with Green being just a few rows behind ‘The Baddy’ when he began videotaping him and calling him out. Green was vocal about thinking Pimblett was taking easy fights and hopes he steps up to the plate and faces him.
Daniel Cormier apologizes to Darren Till following misunderstanding on Twitter: “I am sorry I was drunk”
Daniel Cormier and Darren Till got into a hilarious argument on Twitter late Saturday night after UFC San Diego had already concluded. Till, a UFC middleweight and former welterweight title challenger, likes to stir the pot every so often. This exchange with a Cormier, a former UFC double-champion, was no different.
