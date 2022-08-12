ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline targeted with new threats of racism

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
SHORELINE, Wash. — Black Coffee Northwest, a coffee shop in Shoreline, has been receiving racist, violent phone calls and voicemails for the past three weeks. This isn’t the first time the shop has dealt with vandalism or racist threats. Back in 2020, the shop was hit with Molotov cocktails in an attempt to burn it down.

Soriah Swinton and her co-worker are the baristas that took the original phone call.

“Instantly, it was just like, right off the bat, like swearing, and you guys are the worst, and that’s when I pulled out my phone and was like, I’m going to record this because this is a hate crime,” Swinton said. She told KIRO 7 that it keeps happening.

“This is like, literally, a hate crime. I don’t know how else to explain it besides that,” Swinton said. “It made me sad that the world is still like this.”

Erwin Weary is the CEO and co-owner. He said it was disheartening to experience that.

“Unfortunately, it’s not stuff that I haven’t heard before, but it really didn’t sit well with me because a lot of young people were hearing this.” Weary wants to get this out to the public to bring awareness to what’s happening.

“The biggest piece of the puzzle in putting this thing out there is to bring awareness and show people we still have a long way to go,” he said. However, despite the hatefulness, the coffee shop has a strong base of loyal customers.

“They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to go away. I wish the racists would get that through their heads,” said Reinhard. “It’s such a great business and they don’t deserve this.”

It’s the support from Reinhard and so many others that Weary said keeps them going.

“Black people definitely belong here, we’re important in the community, we’re always going to be in this community and together you know we can do amazing things,” Weary said. Weary said he has not filed a police report yet but plans to do so in the next couple of days.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 28

Nick Komen
3d ago

well, I can tell you right off the bat that the sign or name of the business is racist. why don't we address that? if it said white coffee in pretty sure there would be much said about that.

Reply(6)
11
Kathleen Giles
4d ago

the original "threats" were fabricated to drum up business. how do we know this time they're true? the owner of the shop is racist herself charging white people more for coffee than people of color. perhaps this angered a customer or two.

Reply(7)
5
DENNIS T. MENACE
3d ago

Most people don't care if it a black owned business or a white owned business. or whoever owned, the will go to the business if it has what they want, but by drawing attention to yourself as something special or using race as a draw opens you up to this cind of response!

Reply(7)
6
 

KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in Belltown neighborhood shooting

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street for a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was shot twice and taken...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Society
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

