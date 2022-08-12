ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jbsurfin
4d ago

wait?? I thought Biden swore anyone making under 400k wouldn't see a tax increase. haha.. and how many really believed that

Maria Iaia
3d ago

this whole Administration should be thrown out on their rear! They only care for themselves! Everyone is going to pay for this massive bill. They lie to your face when they say only those making $400k will be paying more! look at the Gassoline prices... they are making a fortune on thise taxes. I just can't stand it!!!

RickM
4d ago

Sadly the majority of people that voted for this died a long time ago

CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Eligible Families?

A child tax credit extension isn't included in the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, making it unlikely for another child tax credit bill to be passed into law any time soon. Several states, however, are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
New Jersey State
Joe Henry
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: These States Are Mailing Checks out in August

High inflation and budget surpluses have meant many states are giving money back to residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Georgia residents should have gotten theirs earlier this month, while Colorado started mailing 3.7 million taxpayers rebates of up to $1,500 last week. Physical checks to Indiana residents are finally expected this week, after a paper supply shortage meant a delay from July.
GEORGIA STATE
healio.com

FDA warns Amazon, two other companies to cease unlawful sale of mole, skin tag removers

The FDA has issued warnings to three companies for selling unapproved products to remove moles or skin tags, according to a press release. Warning letters were sent to Amazon, Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories, which are all said to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by selling products that claim to remove moles or skin tags.
BUSINESS
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?

While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
INCOME TAX
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

