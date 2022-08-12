Watch: Watson apologizes 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

During News 5's "Browns Countdown" on Friday leading into the first preseason game of the year against Jacksonville, Aditi Kinkhabwala did a one-on-one interview with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in which he apologized.

When asked about the uncertainty regarding his eligibility, Watson acknowledged the women affected.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward,” he said.

Watson has denied all wrongdoing involving his interactions with two dozen masseuses. This is the farthest he's gone towards acknowledging regret.

Growing and learning has been the message on and off the field, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said multiple times Watson is "looking to be the best version of himself.”

He said he is looking to continue counseling off the field as well.

“I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field,” Watson said. “But also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision making on and off the field.”

He also mentioned wanting to be involved in the community as well.

“I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond,” he said.

Watch the interview:

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has one-on-one interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala

The fate of Watson now lies in hands of Peter C. Harvey, who is a former New Jersey attorney general who has experience advising the NFL, and was appointed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to oversee the appeal of Watson's initial six-game suspension.

Tony Buzbee, the Texas-based attorney representing the women who filed suit against Watson, released this statement following the interview:

“To the one woman who still has an open case, and he knows exactly who she is, if he wants to apologize, he should do so—to her. I can arrange that for him. Otherwise, I’ll let your viewers decide if what he has said is an appropriate apology to the women I represent.”

Tony Buzbee

