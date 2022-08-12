Read full article on original website
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk. Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
Early voting ends for 2022 Primary Elections
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Today, early voting for the 2022 Wyoming primary election ended. Now poll workers, volunteers, candidates, and constituents are preparing for the elections and their results. Across the United States, there is typically a lower turnout for primary voting than in the November general election....
Voting on Tuesday? Find your polling place in Natrona County; don’t forget to bring ID
CASPER, Wyo. — Primary Election Day in Natrona County is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do you know where to go to vote? Did you know voter identification is required in Wyoming?. Where do I vote in Natrona County?. Voters can...
Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/12/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
LISTEN: Meteor Headed For Utah Creates Resounding BOOM Over WY
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something broke the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
Lightning, strong winds possible in Wyoming storms Tuesday; more monsoonal storms possible Friday-Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Mountains in western and central Wyoming cold see some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening with lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monsoonal storms could return to western Wyoming from Friday-Sunday with numerous thunderstorms...
Casper cooler this week; monsoonal storms could return to Wyoming Friday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect somewhat cooler temperatures this week after topping 100 degrees last Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all week, starting with a high near 84 degrees in Casper...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released hunting forecasts for regions across the state with big and small game seasons approaching. In the Casper Region, the elk hunting season appears promising. “In recent years elk harvest has approached or exceeded record levels in many...
Police continue investigating Centennial Court Loaf ‘N Jug robbery, ask for information from public
CASPER, Wyo. — The Loaf ‘N Jug gas station located at 1510 Centennial Court was robbed early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, wrote the Casper Police Department in a release Monday afternoon. The perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be the same two people apprehended...
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase
According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court. A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had...
