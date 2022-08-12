ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Ja Morant Made A Post To Instagram On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant made a post to Instagram on Friday. Morant and the Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors this past season.

On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant made a post to Instagram.

Morant is coming off a stellar season where he led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and he averaged 27.4 points per game.

The 2019 second overall pick also made (and started in) the first All-Star Game of his career.

In 2021, the Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs but they lost in the first-round to Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

This season, Morant won his first career playoff series when the Grizzlies knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round.

They ended up losing in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the final three games of the series.

The Warriors ended up winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in six games, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

For the Grizzlies, they are a young team so this season was a major building block.

They now have more experience, and can hopefully become a legitimate contender over the next few seasons if everything goes as planned.

For Morant, he just turned 23-years-old earlier this month, so he did all of this as a 22-year old this past season.

The future is bright for Morant and Memphis.

