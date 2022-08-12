ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, CA

Adelanto man arrested in Loma Linda on suspicion of weapon charges

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzerX_0hFQsjPM00

A traffic stop by deputies in Loma Linda led to the arrest of an Adelanto man on suspicion of numerous weapon charges, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

On Thursday, Richard Castelan, 40, was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with bail set at $50,000.

More news: Sheriff's officials investigate motorcycle fatality in Victorville

During a proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for a driver with various California vehicle code violations.

During that time, Castelan was contacted and found to have a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle, sheriff's officials reported.

Castelan is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. Both firearms were obtained illegally and do not possess serial numbers, authorities said.

Castelan was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of firearms and felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Central Station at 909- 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or you may leave information on the website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto man arrested in Loma Linda on suspicion of weapon charges

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence

On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel

(CNS) – Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loma Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Adelanto, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Loma Linda, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Victorville, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep

(KTLA) — Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Convicted Felon#Central Station#The Sheriff S Department#Daily Press
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
crimevoice.com

Deputies Arrest Suspect for Numerous Alleged Weapons Charges During a Traffic Stop

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “During proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for various California vehicle code violations. The driver, Richard Castelan, was contacted and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle.
LOMA LINDA, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl

A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

1-year-old boy abducted in Riverside found safe

An Amber Alert issued 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted out of Riverside County was deactivated Monday afternoon after he was found safe.Authorities issued the Amber Alert after they say Bradley Nicolas was taken by 42-year-old Julio "Armando" Ramirez at Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road in Riverside on Monday at about 7:28 a.m. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez is the child's biological father.The alert was deactivated at about 1:30 p.m.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection

A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.   Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead

A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy