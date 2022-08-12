A traffic stop by deputies in Loma Linda led to the arrest of an Adelanto man on suspicion of numerous weapon charges, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

On Thursday, Richard Castelan, 40, was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with bail set at $50,000.

During a proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for a driver with various California vehicle code violations.

During that time, Castelan was contacted and found to have a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle, sheriff's officials reported.

Castelan is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. Both firearms were obtained illegally and do not possess serial numbers, authorities said.

Castelan was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of firearms and felon in possession of ammunition.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto man arrested in Loma Linda on suspicion of weapon charges