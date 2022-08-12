J.J. Spaun leads a crowded leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after Round 2

The leaderboard changed all throughout Friday afternoon during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, but one name stayed near the top. After all the dust cleared, J.J. Spaun finished the day where he started.

Spaun (-11) shot 67 and holds a one-shot lead over Troy Merritt (-10) and Sepp Straka. Denny McCarthy (-9) paced the morning golfers.

Spaun's tee time was 1:06 p.m. His strong first round, where he shot a Tour-low 62 on Thursday, meant he didn't need to be Superman during the second round. He noted that his later tee time allowed him to observe the field and adjust. Spaun said strong winds "made things tougher" and forced him to take a more aggressive approach.

"Three under compared to yesterday, you're getting lapped, right?" Spaun said. "Today, 3 under was pretty solid. It was important for me to keep an eye on that and not let myself get too ahead of myself. I think I did a good job of that."

GIANNOTTO: Underdogs are thriving at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It's better if a star emerges | Giannotto

SHOT OF THE DAY: Denny McCarthy one-hops his way to the top of the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard

Spaun will tee off in the afternoon again for the third round on Saturday. Along with Merrit and Straka, he'll have competition from at least six other golfers who are no more than three shots off the lead.

Will Zalatoris and Tyler Duncan paced the field by shooting 7-underpar in the second round. Tony Finau and Cameron Smith (-8) are tied for fifth on the leaderboards. They are the current betting favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spaun is listed as third on FanDuel's favorites. He'll keep the same routine as he prepares for the third round and a charging group on his heels.

Even though it's his sixth year on Tour, this is his first stop at TPC Southwind.

"I like it so far," Spaun said. "It's been good to me."

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: J.J. Spaun leads a crowded leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after Round 2