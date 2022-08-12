Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Man robs central Toledo bank Tuesday morning, FBI, TPD seek information
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed the PNC Bank at 6730 Central Avenue in Toledo on Tuesday morning, the Toledo Police Department said. TPD and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are seeking information from the public to identify the man. He is described as a thin, white male...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
Neighbors hopeful for change in Lagrange corridor after violence interrupters announced to move in
TOLEDO, Ohio — After Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Save Our Community initiative's expansion with violence interrupters preparing to work in the Lagrange corridor, residents are hopeful their influence will lead to change. One Lagrange resident, Robin, said she is scared to be in her neighborhood and tries...
Two gunshot victims show up at local hospitals Saturday; TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Police investigated a pair of shootings Saturday after gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals. At about 1 a.m., Toledo Police Department officers went to Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital to speak to a 34-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo City Council delays planned vote on new city flag design
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday, Toledo City Council decided to hold off on approving the new city flag proposed by designer Jacob Parr. Council member Nick Komives said there hasn't been enough input from people in the city and there will be community meetings held to hear what people have to say. There has been no date set for that yet.
Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
RELATED PEOPLE
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient. Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft. A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean...
sent-trib.com
Shame on Perrysburg for handling of juvenile rape case
A terrible thing has happened in Perrysburg. Two juveniles allegedly forced sexual acts on others without their consent. They have taken a plea agreement in court. Now the school district is forced by the terms of the court agreement to allow the students in school. And, the district is allowing them to play football and, participate in other sports and extracurricular activities in the future.
West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said. “We...
Washington Local elementary schools feature new safety details
TOLEDO, Ohio — School starts for Washington Local Schools students in a staggered manner beginning Thursday. The students stepping into the Shoreland and Silver Creek elementary schools will have new safety details awaiting them. Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said the schools should feel so safe, the only thing the kids...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
Parents, students demand answers after Perrysburg teens charged with rape allowed to return to school
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At a packed Perrysburg Board of Education Monday night, just days before students are set to head back to class, parents and students alike demanded answers from district leaders after two teens who entered plea deals for rape charges were allowed to return to school. The...
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing 13-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We have a right to a peaceful home': Waterville's proposed amphitheater continues to spark debate
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Monday night, the city of Waterville held a special planning commission meeting to discuss the possibility of an amphitheater in the town. The city had to move the meeting to the primary school to accommodate the large number of people in attendance at the original meeting Aug. 1.
Toledo man pleads no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide in deadly Alexis Road crash
The driver who police said caused a fatal crash in March on Alexis Road pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Austin Sparks, 22, will be sentenced on Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. He was indicted by a Lucas County grand...
City council to vote on grant for inclusive playground in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council will vote on approving a $197,000 grant Tuesday to help fund a new, inclusive playground in east Toledo. The total cost would be $500,000 and the playground would be located at Navarre Park. Joe Fausnaugh, Director of Toledo Parks and Youth Services, said...
Perrysburg business offers aromatherapy options as school year begins
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As kids are making their way back to class, it's important to keep them happy and healthy. Wellaroma offers products to help students, parents and teachers as the school year returns. An aromatherapy and alternative medicine business located in Perrysburg, Wellaroma offers a variety of all-natural...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1