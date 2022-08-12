Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search
Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
German driver who killed five after speeding car through pedestrian zone jailed for life
A man who killed five people, including a nine-week-old baby, and injured dozens more when he sped his car into pedestrians in the German city of Trier has been jailed for life. Bernd W, whose last name cannot be disclosed under German law, was found by judges to have deliberately zig-zagged into pedestrians in an attempt to kill and injure as many people as possible in December 2020.Five people were killed, including the baby, its father and three women aged between 25 and 73.The Trier regional court convicted the 52-year-old and ordered him to undergo treatment at a secure psychiatric...
Toxteth shooting: Man gunned down as ‘suspects flee on electric bikes’
A murder investigation has been launched in Toxteth after a man was shot dead in a street.Merseyside Police said it was called to reports of a shooting on Lavrock Bank around 11.40pm on Tuesday night where they found a seriously injured man, believed to be in his early 20s, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.Police said in a statement that they believe the offenders fled the scene on electric bikes.Officers performed CPR at the scene until the ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short while later.Crime scene investigators are carrying...
