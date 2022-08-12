ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
WSAZ

Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, KY
County
Lawrence County, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Blaine, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
thelevisalazer.com

PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED

PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Cosmetology salon seeking wig donations for cancer patients

ASHLAND, Ky. – As the fall semester begins, the Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program. Through Stepping Stones, the salon accepts wig donations for local cancer patients. These wigs are washed and styled by ACTC cosmetology...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Lawrence Co#Cts Farms
thelevisalazer.com

SEPTEMBERFEST 2022: Friday night will showcase Bobby Cyrus and wife Teddy, Larry Cordle, Noah Thompson and headliner Ricky Skaggs

On Monday August 15, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a Regularly Scheduled Monthly Meeting at the Fred M Vinson Museum in Louisa, Kentucky at 5:30PM. LC Tourism Chairman Wes Kingsmore was in attendance with Secretary Susie Chambers, Treasurer Brenda Hardwick, members Keith Chaffin, Chris Jobe and Debbie Hill. Rita Parker was absent. Also attending were LC Economic Development director Vince Doty and Louisa Mayor Harold Slone.
LOUISA, KY
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed

“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ready Church prepares churches on what to do when disaster strikes

GARRETT, Ky. (KT) – Garrett First Baptist Church participated in a Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief program called Ready Church earlier this year. While no one could be completely prepared for the worst flood in Kentucky history, pastor Blaine Deploy said he was glad the church went through Ready Church. Garrett FBC, located in Floyd County, wasn’t impacted by the flooding, the pastor said.
GARRETT, KY
Portsmouth Times

ACTC announces Party on the Lawn festivities, August 19th

ASHLAND, KY – The Student Government Association at Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce they will be hosting Pathfinder Party on the Lawn next week. On Friday, August 19, BARKer Farm will be bringing their petting zoo to campus from 5 P.M. to 7 p.m. and...
ASHLAND, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest

TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy