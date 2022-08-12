During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Cleveland shared words of support for the family of the 13-year-old boy who was shot late Monday night on the city’s West side. “I just want to keep the family of Curtis Jackson in our prayers,” Mayor Justin Bibb said on Tuesday at the start of his briefing on the Cleveland Division of Police’s mid-year crime report.

