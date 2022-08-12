During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Related
Four charged in fight in front of apartment building: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Kerwin Road. At 12:25 a.m. Aug.11, police were called to the front of an apartment building at 2200 Kerwin Road, on a report of a fight. Officers learned that two men, 20, of University Heights, and 19, of Warrensville Heights, had met there to fight. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Unleashed dog leads police to argumentative owner with warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 5, police were dispatched to Long Forest Drive regarding a loose dog. The caller said an unleashed dog had jumped into her car before running toward Old Royalton Road. An arriving officer searching for the dog was met by two unleashed canines, one of which appeared to match the caller’s description.
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
Barefoot Parma Heights driver arrested for drunk driving: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 23, police observed a weaving Jeep run a red light on York Road. The officer pulled over the vehicle near Sprague Road. While talking to the Parma Heights driver, who said she had been at a friend’s home in North Royalton, the officer smelled booze. When asked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thieves steal unlocked Acura with fob inside: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 13, police were dispatched to a Sunview Drive residence after a homeowner discovered that someone had stolen his black 2019 Acura TLX. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said he had received a call earlier from his credit card company about a declined charge due to suspected fraudulent activity.
13-year-old shot on Cleveland's west side
Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday.
Traffic stop of car driving on flat tires leads to man’s arrest on multiple charges: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Drug trafficking: Ridgebury Boulevard. At 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12, an officer stopped a car that was being driven with flat front and rear tires. The driver, a South Euclid man, 32, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for OVI. In the man’s car, officers found...
Driver runs over, kills toddler in church parking lot
According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
cleveland19.com
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after being cut on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s emergency responders were called to the scene of an overnight incident on the city’s East side. According to authorities, the incident occurred on East 71st Street near Hand Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Cleveland EMS said a male victim was taken...
cleveland19.com
Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street. This was a two-story commercial building. When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved. Firefighters added the cause...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mayor asks public to pray for 13-year-old who was shot on city’s West side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Cleveland shared words of support for the family of the 13-year-old boy who was shot late Monday night on the city’s West side. “I just want to keep the family of Curtis Jackson in our prayers,” Mayor Justin Bibb said on Tuesday at the start of his briefing on the Cleveland Division of Police’s mid-year crime report.
Man dies after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after he was one of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in East Cleveland on Monday evening. It was 7:59 p.m. when the incident happened at 12900 Superior Avenue as a 63-year-old Cleveland man, who was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable, “made a wide left turn in an attempt to pull into a parking lot,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian dies in crash Monday in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pedestrian died, and another was injured Monday after a driver crashed through a fence and struck the men, authorities say. Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bernard Mitchell, 63, of Cleveland drove a 2002 Mercury Sable west on Superior Avenue in East Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
69-year-old pedestrian dies after driver crashes into East Cleveland fence
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into a fence in East Cleveland, killing a man and injuring another.
Girl, 3, dies after being hit by vehicle in Akron parking lot
AKRON, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the East Akron neighborhood. The incident occurred at about 2:12 p.m. on the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue, police say. The 3-year-old girl ran into the path of a Honda CRV that was driven by a 42-year-old woman and was hit, knocking the girl to the ground.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Passes Same Body Cam Law that led to Release of Jayland Walker Police Shooting Footage in Akron
At the second of its two summer meetings last week, Cleveland City Council approved legislation that will compel the city to release footage of police use of deadly force incidents within seven days. The ordinance, sponsored by Collinwood Councilman Mike Polensek, is virtually identical to a law in the City...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 9