Cleveland Heights, OH

During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street. This was a two-story commercial building. When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved. Firefighters added the cause...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mayor asks public to pray for 13-year-old who was shot on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Cleveland shared words of support for the family of the 13-year-old boy who was shot late Monday night on the city’s West side. “I just want to keep the family of Curtis Jackson in our prayers,” Mayor Justin Bibb said on Tuesday at the start of his briefing on the Cleveland Division of Police’s mid-year crime report.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man dies after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after he was one of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in East Cleveland on Monday evening. It was 7:59 p.m. when the incident happened at 12900 Superior Avenue as a 63-year-old Cleveland man, who was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable, “made a wide left turn in an attempt to pull into a parking lot,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Pedestrian dies in crash Monday in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pedestrian died, and another was injured Monday after a driver crashed through a fence and struck the men, authorities say. Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bernard Mitchell, 63, of Cleveland drove a 2002 Mercury Sable west on Superior Avenue in East Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by vehicle in Akron parking lot

AKRON, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the East Akron neighborhood. The incident occurred at about 2:12 p.m. on the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue, police say. The 3-year-old girl ran into the path of a Honda CRV that was driven by a 42-year-old woman and was hit, knocking the girl to the ground.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

