KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Health District holding vaccination drives
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be holding another vaccination event this Saturday for schoolchildren. The health district previously held a vaccination event on Aug. 13, the weekend before many kids began their first day of school in Washoe County. The event will be held at...
KOLO TV Reno
FEMA fire assistance granted for Joy Lake fire
OAKLAND, California. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant to assist the state of Nevada in battling the Joy Lake Fire has been granted by a regional administrator. The fire is burning in Washoe County, and has burned one home and threatens around 2,000 others in and around Galena Creek. The blaze has also threatened schools, a geothermal plant, power transmission lines, Highway 580, and various communications infrastructure.
FOX Reno
Nearby police foot chase caused Virginia Palmer Elementary lock down, controlled release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Palmer Elementary School has been the focus of safety Monday afternoon after police activity in the area of the school lead to lockdowns and a controlled release of students to their parents. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO),...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District. Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD facing teacher shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students headed back to the classroom this week and some schools are short staffed. “There are more vacancies this year than in years past,” said WCSD Chief Human Resources Officer Emily Ellison. Ellison says there are 61 openings and some are due to the pandemic.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning. Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms. His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino...
2news.com
Last Day For Back To School Shopping Before First Day Of School in Washoe County
During the weekend, the Reno Town Mall had a back to school expo, on Sunday, parents were still shopping around the mall trying to accumulate some last minute items. We found some parents shopping for books from the Washoe County Library. Elvia Vasquez-Muniz, a Mother who was back to school...
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County students return to classroom next week
Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
susanvillestuff.com
US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville
US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Lightning Concerns Prompt Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 2:00p.m. Wednesday until 8:00a.m. Thursday. As monsoonal moisture moves northward forecasters expect abundant lightning on dry fuels in Lassen County, eastern Plumas, eastern Sierra and northern Washoe County. There will be a scattered mix...
Lombardo doesn't stand for Nevadans
This opinion column was submitted by Sarah Mahler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County. While Democrats focus on lowering costs for working families, protecting reproductive freedom and fighting the climate crisis, Nevada Republicans gathered this past Saturday at the Seventh Annual Basque Fry, the grandest of GOP events bringing together far-right politicians in their quest to overturn elections and roll back our rights. ...
