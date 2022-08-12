Read full article on original website
Federal grant will allow Davenport to add 4 electric buses to its fleet in the next 2 years
Four new electric buses will join Davenport CitiBus' fleet by 2024, according to an Aug. 16 press release from Davenport Public Works. That's thanks to a $4.8 million award from the Federal Transit Administration Bus and Low- and No-Emission Grant program. The funds will help the organization gather necessary resources to bring the city up to speed with the technology as well as provide reliable, affordable services to passengers.
Employee retention becomes the hot topic between businesses at QC Chamber meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A major topic and contentious issue among Quad Cities businesses is employee retention. Business leaders from across the area came together for the Quad Cities Chamber's annual meeting, where they discussed the issue and shared plans. It isn't the easiest task to achieve in a post-pandemic...
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas
MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
Name change and rebranding potentially coming to Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center could soon adopt a rebranding that better displays the goals and purpose of the facility. According to Director Jeremy Kaiser, rebranding is in the works for the youth behavioral center, and it's all about reflecting how the facility has changed over the years.
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
Nonstop no more: Delta 'indefinitely' suspends service from Moline to Minneapolis this fall
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, soon you'll no longer be able to get a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to the airport, Delta Air Lines suspended its service from the Quad Cities to the Twin Cities effective Oct. 5. The carrier hasn't announced any plans to suspend its nonstop service from Moline to Atlanta.
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
Group addresses Rock Island County Board in "last ditch" effort to save old courthouse
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Residents in Rock Island County aren't ready to stop their fight to save the old courthouse. Supporters of the century-old courthouse's protection addressed the Rock Island County Board on Aug. 16 to ask the board to reconsider reusing the courthouse instead of demolishing it. "We're...
Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire
MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.
How one man's trip to Uvalde is changing school safety in the Quad Cities
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Charles Butler was born in Chicago. But his home is in Rock Island. For the past 20 years, Butler has worked as a security officer with the Rock Island-Milan School District. Then in January 2022, he was promoted to head of all district security. It's a life built on safety, and a role he doesn't take lightly.
Davenport City Council unanimously votes to approve $10M railroad merger deal
DAVENPORT, Iowa — In a unanimous vote, the Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal as part of the approval for the railroad merger potentially affecting Quad Cities tracks. The merger, between railroad companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, would roughly triple the amount of rail...
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
Vandalism 'indefinitely' closes Muscatine Skate Park
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12 closed Muscatine Skate Park to the public until further notice due to vandalism. The skate park is located inside Musser Park. According to the City of Muscatine, staff discovered the vandalism at the park on Friday morning. Cinder blocks were found concreted to the ground inside the park, and a parking block from its parking lot was placed on top.
Denny's 52nd Avenue location in Moline closes abruptly
MOLINE, Ill. — Customers arrived at the Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline on Thursday, August 11 to find the restaurant closed. A sign was found posted on the business's door, which reads, "This Denny's is closed. Please visit our other location located at 8200 NW Blvd in Davenport," alongside a directive to contact the Area Manager for potential questions.
Scott County Democrats weigh-in on 'first in the nation' status uncertainty
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County Democrats gathered at Bettendorf's Middle Park on Aug. 14 for a picnic. The focus was on gathering support for elections, but the Iowa Caucus was still a concern. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) are expected to make a decision after the midterm elections on...
Police: Man fatally shot by Waterloo officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported.
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
