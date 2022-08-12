Four new electric buses will join Davenport CitiBus' fleet by 2024, according to an Aug. 16 press release from Davenport Public Works. That's thanks to a $4.8 million award from the Federal Transit Administration Bus and Low- and No-Emission Grant program. The funds will help the organization gather necessary resources to bring the city up to speed with the technology as well as provide reliable, affordable services to passengers.

