WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested for impersonating an Indian River County officer; victims sought
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help locating victims who have been approached by a suspect who impersonated himself as a law enforcement officer. Eric Irizarry, of Vero Beach, made the Indian River County Sheriff's Office aware that he pulled over vehicles. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants
A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges.
wqcs.org
Have You Been Stopped by This Man in This Car? - The IRC Sheriff's Office Wants to Know
Indian River County - Tuesday August 16, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from anyone that may have been stopped and approached by Eric Irizarry, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer. Irizarry has been detained on allegations of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 15
Meritza Marie Hall, 39, of the 700 block of 2nd Place, Vero Beach; Status: Released Monday on $5,000 bond; Charge(s): driving with a suspended license habitual felony. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
spacecoastdaily.com
18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
veronews.com
IRC Commissioner Laura Moss remains hospitalized with concussion after being hit by truck
VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss will remain hospitalized at least one more day after suffering a concussion from being hit by a pickup truck, police said. “I spoke to Moss (by phone) this morning,” Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. “She was...
“There is a special place in hell…” Florida sheriff berates woman on FB after she allegedly drowns her dog
The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a 68-year-old man when police were given video of her allegedly walking into a pool and holding the tiny dog underwater. Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a Facebook video in which he described the abuse and made his thoughts clear about the crime.
veronews.com
County Commissioner Laura Moss hit by pickup truck; hospitalized
VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss was hospitalized Monday morning after being hit by a pickup truck going 10 mph, Vero Beach police said. Moss, a former Vero Beach mayor, had non-life threatening injuries and was expected to make a speedy recovery, police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said.
cw34.com
Yacht equipment salesman charged with defrauding over $100K from customers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A yacht equipment salesman from Palm Beach Gardens is accused of defrauding his customers of over a $100,000, using COVID as an excuse for equipment delays. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Blake Hasson told customers of the Palm City Yachts on SE...
3 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing and humiliating man
Deputies arrested three people on Friday for their involvement in kidnapping, robbing, beating and humiliating a male victim while recording video of the whole incident.
Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Aniah Burgess was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Aug. 12. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a white scarf on her head.
cbs12.com
Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
cw34.com
WESH
18-year-old falls to his death while fishing in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Melbourne teen has died after accidentally falling during a fishing trip, police say. According to Melbourne police, 18-year-old Wyatt Johns left his home Monday evening to go fishing off of the US-1 bridge north of Spiller Street.
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
Watch: Man Rescued By Deputies At Florida Marina When Boat Explodes
Deputies come to the rescue of a man after a boat explodes at a marina in Florida on Sunday. A home video security camera captured the intense moments when MCSO Marine Deputy Buddy Sprott and Deputy Dan Hill jumped onto a burning boat to rescue
cw34.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
cbs12.com
Drug Bust: 10 year-old living in house full of drugs, 5 people arrested
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested after multiple drugs were found inside their house, detectives say a 10-year-old child lived inside the home. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force, the Special Response Team (SRT) and field agents of the DEA had a search warrant for the home at 2942 N.W. 35th Avenue. While they secured the scene, five people were arrested: Jessica Beechum, Angela Beechum, Aubrey Waldron, David Thomas, Cole Thomas, and Ralph Green.
wqcs.org
Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry Named FPCA President
Tallahassee - Tuesday August 16, 2022: Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry is the "newly designated " President of The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), according to a news release from the organization. "I am honored to lead the Florida Police Chiefs Association for the next year as we meet...
Click10.com
