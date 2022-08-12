Read full article on original website
Related
The search continues for Houma man who was reported missing 31 years ago
According to police, Adam John Breaux, also known as “A.J,” was reported missing on August 28, 1991.
WDSU
Bond set for woman, man accused of murdering 2-year-old, putting him in trash can
Two people accused of killing a 2-year-old and placing his body in a trash can in Houma have had their bonds set. Bond for Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, were both set at $5.1 million each in connection with Harry's death. Both are accused of putting Harry in...
brproud.com
81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman
BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
WDSU
Terrebonne sheriff investigating after minor shot outside Houma bowling alley
NEW ORLEANS — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened outside a Houma bowling alley Saturday night. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Creole Lanes. Deputies said a disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism. Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that involves evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020. Current charges stem from one camera that was...
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
Maya Jones and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson have both been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Additionally, the two are being held on bonds totaling $5.1 million in relation to the child's death.
brproud.com
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Carjacking suspect struck on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New Orleans police say carjacking suspect struck on interstate following pursuit
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a carjacking suspect was struck and killed on the interstate following a pursuit Monday night. According to NOPD, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers were in...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 14, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 14, 2022.
fox8live.com
Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
wgno.com
Motorcyclist and car collide head-on, causing fatal crash in Lafourche Parish
CHACKBAY, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into a two-vehicle head-on collision began after a motorcyclist was killed in Lafourche Parish Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened at 2 p.m. on La. Highway 20 near La. Hwy 307. Troopers say 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever, was on...
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
houmatimes.com
TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
WDSU
NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area killed a woman and injured a man and a dog. NOPD said on Sunday the shooting was reported at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets. Around 4:51 p.m., NOPD First...
houmatimes.com
August Marks 31st Anniversary of the Disappearance of A.J. Breaux
The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J.” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st year anniversary. The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 31 years, there is someone within...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
Comments / 3