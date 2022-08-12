ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman

BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Terrebonne sheriff investigating after minor shot outside Houma bowling alley

NEW ORLEANS — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened outside a Houma bowling alley Saturday night. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Creole Lanes. Deputies said a disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking...
HOUMA, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lockport, LA
Lockport, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WATSON, LA
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SCHRIEVER, LA
TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
August Marks 31st Anniversary of the Disappearance of A.J. Breaux

The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J.” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st year anniversary. The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 31 years, there is someone within...
HOUMA, LA
Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

