Read full article on original website
Related
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
West Nile detected in Rocky River, other counties; here are ways to avoid virus-spreading mosquitoes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Rocky River, as well as Lake, Lorain, Portage and Summit counties, according to state health officials. Late Monday, Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials said there were seven additional cities where West Nile-positive mosquitos had been found...
Ohio infested with invasive bug; How to spot their eggs with mating season weeks away
A beautiful but invasive pest causing concern in many parts of the U.S., has taken up residence in areas of Cleveland. With its egg laying season weeks away, authorities are working to stamp out the bug's potential takeover.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Service on Greater Cleveland RTA Waterfront Line remains suspended due to safety concerns
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) has announced that service on the Waterfront Line will remain suspended for approximately one more year due to safety concerns. The safety concerns, which prompted RTA to close the line in September of 2021, revolve around the Waterfront Line Bridge...
Education Station: Horses helping young students in Geauga County build reading confidence
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A library in Geauga County isn’t horsing around about children’s literacy!. Every month, students read books to the horses at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center - a creative way to horseplay, while creating confident readers. It’s part of a literacy program that is, let’s just say, a horse of a different color.
VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at Lake County chemical plant
A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Lake County late Monday night. No injuries were reported.
WKYC
University Hospitals, city of Bedford to continue to discuss future of medical center
UH ended hospital operations in Bedford and Richmond on Friday. The hearing between UH and the city of Bedford has been stayed until September 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jewish Federation of Cleveland launches first of its kind security system for community
CLEVELAND — The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has launched a new technology-based community monitoring program, the group announced in a news release on Tuesday. JFC Security, LLC, is directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center. "The system – which utilizes more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree view security cameras and 26 automated license plate readers – provides a live feed to the communications center, where trained security personnel watch for suspicious behavior or anomalies to typical day-to-day activities," the news release said.
cleveland19.com
With updated COVID vaccines coming soon, should people wait on getting boosted?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated vaccines that will, not only be effective against the original strain of COVID-19, but also the most recent variants like Omicron BA.1. This will most likely come as a booster shot, and will be recommend for those 50...
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rise in high school athletes mixed with shortage of equipment leads to problems at Northeast Ohio schools
CLEVELAND — The number of student-athletes in high school is on the rise and causing problems as football programs across Northeast Ohio don't have enough equipment. Ted Ginn Sr. told 3News that this is the first time he's encountered a problem like this since he started coaching football in 1976.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Texts suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 15:. Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout. Akron Metro RTA providing free fares through Aug. 20. Reports show ‘epic failure’ at Cuyahoga County children services office. Mahoning Valley school buses to roll on despite shortage...
WKYC
Cleveland leaders react to police division's mid-year budget report
City leaders say overall, violent crime numbers appear to be going down. However, the stats are still way above where they were a decade ago.
'We still have a lot more work to do': Cleveland officials discuss progress, challenges displayed in police mid-year report
CLEVELAND — City officials held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Cleveland Division of Police mid-year budget report, as well as the measures being taken to prevent crime and violence in the city. According to the report, numbers from January through June indicate violent crime — including...
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Latest La Nina forecast shows a wetter winter for Northeast Ohio
According to the NOAA, an uncommon third La Nina winter is expected across the United States. For Cleveland, that will likely mean above-average precipitation for the winter months.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
Comments / 0