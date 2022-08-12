Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Two suspects still wanted in robbery of off-duty NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — A police report obtained by WWL-TV reveals new details in the case that started as the jumping of an off-duty NOPD officer and turned into a brawl between multiple people in the French Quarter. The off-duty NOPD officer was riding a rented electric bike on the...
Carjacking suspect struck on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
fox8live.com
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase. The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and...
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
The woman was declared dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.
WDSU
Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
Man shot on St. Charles Avenue, NOPD investigates
The NOPD is investigating a shooting at a busy intersection in uptown New Orleans. New Orleans police say a man was shot at the intersection of St Charles Avenue and Calliope Street Monday evening. Initial police reports show that a man
NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into a New Orleans jail after inmate protest ends
Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we're given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO's LBJ and Britney Dixon.
fox8live.com
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
NOPD investigates a shooting in the Bywater
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand streets. Initial reports show an adult male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim arrived at a local hospital via
WDSU
Bond set for woman, man accused of murdering 2-year-old, putting him in trash can
Two people accused of killing a 2-year-old and placing his body in a trash can in Houma have had their bonds set. Bond for Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, were both set at $5.1 million each in connection with Harry's death. Both are accused of putting Harry in...
KTAL
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted
HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— A Louisiana couple has been indicted in connection to the death of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry, the Houma toddler who was found dead in a trash can last month. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Harry’s mother, Maya Jones, and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, have both...
NOLA.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in 2018 slaying during gun sale gone wrong
A mother on Tuesday looked at the man convicted of shooting her son to death in a gun deal gone sideways and told him she would never forgive him for taking her eldest child from her. Moments later, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas sentenced Gerald West to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Christmas Day killing
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense attorney’s request that his client — who was convicted in March of second-degree murder — receive a new trial. Instead, Judge Camille Buras sentenced Samuel Hunter Jr., 30, to life in prison for shooting to...
Comments / 1