Eagle Mountain, UT

ksl.com

Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
The Associated Press

Utility’s Clearfield, Utah Manufacturing Plant Builds 300,000th Trailer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce its Clearfield, Utah manufacturing facility has produced its 300,000 th trailer, a 3000R Refrigerated Trailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005011/en/ From Left to Right: Dennis Wilson (Environmental/Safety/Health Manager (EHS) - Clearfield), Kim Carter (Plant Superintendent - Clearfield), Ryan Vaughn (Materials Manager - Clearfield), Korey Rundquist (Human Resource Manager - Clearfield), Justin Child (Quality Assurance Manager - Clearfield), Craig Bennett (Senior VP Sales and Marketing - Utility Trailer Mfg Co.), Ray O’Donnell (President - Midwest Utility Inc.), Jim Johnston (Director, Fleet Management - US Foods), Ken Marko (Fleet Sustainability Sr. Manager - US Foods), Wade Peterson (Ogden DC Operations – US Foods), Todd Smith (Plant Manager – Clearfield), Matt Sawchuk (Northeast Operations - US Foods), Tim Koehler (West Operations - US Foods), Greg Brown (Regional Sales Mgr. - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mark Glasgow (National Sales Mgr - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mike Egbert (Engineering Manager – Clearfield) (Photo: Business Wire)
CLEARFIELD, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What's next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas

DRAPER — The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's...
DRAPER, UT
theelectricgf.com

Delta expanding capacity to Salt Lake City this fall

Delta Airlines is expanding service to Salt Lake City, according to the Great Falls International Airport. Delta uploaded a new schedule over the weekend that transitions their three daily flights to Salt Lake to 76-seat aircraft beginning in October, according to a release from the airport. One flight on Tuesday,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
kjzz.com

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
Boise local news

