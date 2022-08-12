Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
LISTEN: Meteor Headed For Utah Creates Resounding BOOM Over WY
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something broke the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
KSLTV
Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
Utility’s Clearfield, Utah Manufacturing Plant Builds 300,000th Trailer
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce its Clearfield, Utah manufacturing facility has produced its 300,000 th trailer, a 3000R Refrigerated Trailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005011/en/ From Left to Right: Dennis Wilson (Environmental/Safety/Health Manager (EHS) - Clearfield), Kim Carter (Plant Superintendent - Clearfield), Ryan Vaughn (Materials Manager - Clearfield), Korey Rundquist (Human Resource Manager - Clearfield), Justin Child (Quality Assurance Manager - Clearfield), Craig Bennett (Senior VP Sales and Marketing - Utility Trailer Mfg Co.), Ray O’Donnell (President - Midwest Utility Inc.), Jim Johnston (Director, Fleet Management - US Foods), Ken Marko (Fleet Sustainability Sr. Manager - US Foods), Wade Peterson (Ogden DC Operations – US Foods), Todd Smith (Plant Manager – Clearfield), Matt Sawchuk (Northeast Operations - US Foods), Tim Koehler (West Operations - US Foods), Greg Brown (Regional Sales Mgr. - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mark Glasgow (National Sales Mgr - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mike Egbert (Engineering Manager – Clearfield) (Photo: Business Wire)
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
VIDEO: Water and debris runs high through Mill Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon
MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon. UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6. The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar […]
Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market ‘approaching normalcy’?
UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever
Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.
ksl.com
What's next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas
DRAPER — The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's...
Gephardt Daily
UPD releases name of woman killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon collision with dump truck
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of a local woman killed Monday morning when the SUV she was in collided with a dump truck that had crossed into oncoming traffic. The woman was 36-year-old Jessica Keetch Minnesota,...
theelectricgf.com
Delta expanding capacity to Salt Lake City this fall
Delta Airlines is expanding service to Salt Lake City, according to the Great Falls International Airport. Delta uploaded a new schedule over the weekend that transitions their three daily flights to Salt Lake to 76-seat aircraft beginning in October, according to a release from the airport. One flight on Tuesday,...
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
KSLTV
Lehi neighborhood wants to find out what’s interfering with garage door openers
LEHI, Utah — It’s a mystery that a Lehi neighborhood wants to solve: What’s causing their garage door openers to not function?. Residents in the Sunset Hollow neighborhood just south of Thanksgiving Point said the problems with remote openers started about three weeks ago. “I was trying...
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
