Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Heat advisory to take effect Wednesday for much of Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is gearing up for another heat wave with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the metro area briefly 90 degrees at PDX, and it looks like the area experience a similar day Tuesday. The only difference will be some patchy morning clouds surging up the Columbia River. Those clouds shouldn’t stick around too long. Expect to see mostly sunny skies between the late morning and the afternoon. Highs will range between the upper 80s and low 90s.
KGW
Beaverton cat battling cancer getting help from the Magic Bullet Fund
Squishy's medical bills for her adenocarcinoma will cost thousands of dollars. She has a chance at a longer life thanks to the Magic Bullet Fund.
Hot spell: Portland expected to see 4 days of 90-degree heat and higher
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and is likely to hit that again Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather will peak Wednesday with high temperatures close to 100 degrees.
KGW
Wednesday and Thursday could see high temperatures near 100 degrees
The Portland area could see a two to three day stretch of hot weather this week. High temperatures could reach near 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase
Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos
————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
$4.48 million SE Portland grocery-store home had an entire room for model trains
Portland has long been famous for converting warehouses into residential properties, but a corner building in the city’s Southeast Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is more in the loft style tradition of New York’s Tribeca than Portland’s Pearl District. And there’s a reason for that: The owners are from Manhattan,...
kptv.com
Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Is Among the Worst Cities in Terms of Rebounding From the Pandemic, Study Shows
When it comes to recovering from the pandemic, downtown Portland is bringing up the rear. That’s the conclusion of researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who are using cellphone GPS data to see how many people are returning to businesses, bars, restaurants, and other attractions in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Longview metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Longview, WA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Beaverton awarded $2 million federal grant to improve road safety
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The city of Beaverton got a $2 million federal grant to help with plans to enhance the city's downtown roads and sidewalks. The Beaverton Downtown Loop Project will focus on improving safety along Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue from the new Patricia Reser Center to the Beaverton Library.
thereflector.com
Dev’s Coffee Bar opens third location in Battle Ground
Dev’s Coffee Bar opened its new Battle Ground location on Aug. 6, which previously belonged to Hidden River Roasters and Old Town Battle Grounds. The building was originally used as a church. Co-owner Austin Slagle reminisced on the successful grand opening during an interview with The Reflector. “It went...
KGW
Downtown Portland ranks at bottom among US cities in postpandemic recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland is recovering slower than other cities, researchers from University of California Berkeley found after studying GPS data from cell phones. The data was taken from 2019 and studied all the way up until this year. Out of 62 cities, Portland came in at No. 60. Researchers say downtown Portland only has 41% of the activity it did in 2019.
KATU.com
Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
KGW
Upcoming job fair aims to tackle youth unemployment
More than 60 employers will participate in the event. The pandemic exacerbated Portland’s struggles with high youth unemployment.
'The barriers to getting help are very, very high': Family Justice Center of Washington County works to break cycle of domestic abuse
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This week, investigators in Washington County uncovered the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell in a Benton County landfill. Fabian Hernandez, 31, was arrested and charged with her murder. Since the two had been in a relationship, detectives confirmed this to be a domestic violence related murder.
Comments / 1