Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Heat advisory to take effect Wednesday for much of Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is gearing up for another heat wave with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the metro area briefly 90 degrees at PDX, and it looks like the area experience a similar day Tuesday. The only difference will be some patchy morning clouds surging up the Columbia River. Those clouds shouldn’t stick around too long. Expect to see mostly sunny skies between the late morning and the afternoon. Highs will range between the upper 80s and low 90s.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Hot spell: Portland expected to see 4 days of 90-degree heat and higher

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and is likely to hit that again Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather will peak Wednesday with high temperatures close to 100 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
Clark County, WA
Clark County, WA
KOIN 6 News

VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase

Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Beaverton awarded $2 million federal grant to improve road safety

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The city of Beaverton got a $2 million federal grant to help with plans to enhance the city's downtown roads and sidewalks. The Beaverton Downtown Loop Project will focus on improving safety along Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue from the new Patricia Reser Center to the Beaverton Library.
BEAVERTON, OR
thereflector.com

Dev’s Coffee Bar opens third location in Battle Ground

Dev’s Coffee Bar opened its new Battle Ground location on Aug. 6, which previously belonged to Hidden River Roasters and Old Town Battle Grounds. The building was originally used as a church. Co-owner Austin Slagle reminisced on the successful grand opening during an interview with The Reflector. “It went...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
KGW

Downtown Portland ranks at bottom among US cities in postpandemic recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland is recovering slower than other cities, researchers from University of California Berkeley found after studying GPS data from cell phones. The data was taken from 2019 and studied all the way up until this year. Out of 62 cities, Portland came in at No. 60. Researchers say downtown Portland only has 41% of the activity it did in 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
PORTLAND, OR

Community Policy