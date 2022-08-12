ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a house fire has died

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

PAWTUCKET —  A 71-year-old Pawtucket woman, credited with helping her grandchildren escape a fire Wednesday morning, has died, according to the police.

"The Pawtucket Police Department was saddened to learn today that the victim in the Ballston Avenue dwelling fire, identified as Maria Cadenas, did not survive her injuries and passed away," the Pawtucket police said Friday afternoon in a press release.

Cadenas and her 12-year-old grandson were injured in the Wednesday-morning fire at 142 Ballston Ave., according to the police. Both were taken to area hospitals.

Three people were inside the home when the fire broke out, Pawtucket Police Detective Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said via email Thursday. Firefighters found Cadenas inside the house. The 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old got out via a fire escape, where they were helped by firefighters, Georgitsis said.

More: A 71-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were injured in a Pawtucket house fire

A witness at the scene told WPRI that Cadenas became trapped after helping her grandchildren out of the residence.

The 12-year-old boy had minor injuries, the police said. The older boy, seen in video helping his younger brother out of the building, wasn't injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues, Georgitsis said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pawtucket grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a house fire has died

