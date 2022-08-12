ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrick Garland Announces Move To Unseal Search Warrant For Mar-a-Lago/FBI Searched For Nuclear Weapon Classified Documents At Mar-a-Lago

By Editorial
windermeresun.com
 3 days ago
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Fox News

Merrick Garland torched for admitting he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Shutter the FBI. Immediately'

Conservatives online ripped into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his address to the nation on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. During the speech, which was less than five minutes and contained no opportunity for press questions, Garland offered few details on why the raid occurred on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, though he mentioned that the search warrant and its contents would be unsealed at the behest of Trump.
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
USA TODAY

Donald Trump could stop release of FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. What will he do?

WASHINGTON – It's now largely up to former president Donald Trump to decide whether the public will see the Justice Department's reasons for searching his home in Florida. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday the department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from a search FBI agents conducted Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL

