Merrick Garland Announces Move To Unseal Search Warrant For Mar-a-Lago/FBI Searched For Nuclear Weapon Classified Documents At Mar-a-Lago

Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Merrick Garland called Trump's bluff by weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid and moving to unseal the warrant
The attorney general said he'd order a judge to unseal the search warrant, which former President Donald Trump had been free to release all along.
AOL Corp
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Former GOP advisor says Trump has to be charged or Garland must resign after Mar-a-Lago raid: 'There's no going back now'
"This can only end in one of two ways: he's got to be indicted or Merrick Garland has to resign," conservative commentator Scott Jennings said.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Merrick Garland torched for admitting he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Shutter the FBI. Immediately'
Conservatives online ripped into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his address to the nation on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. During the speech, which was less than five minutes and contained no opportunity for press questions, Garland offered few details on why the raid occurred on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, though he mentioned that the search warrant and its contents would be unsealed at the behest of Trump.
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
MSNBC
'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg
Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what can be concluded about the investigation into Donald Trump from what has been reported so far about the FBI's execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 9, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Mar-a-Lago search warrant unsealed, reveals FBI seized top-secret classified documents
A federal judge in Florida on Friday unsealed the search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. The warrant revealed that the Justice Department is investigating Trump for potentially violating the Espionage Act, and that the FBI seized at least 11 sets of classified documents. Robert Costa and Catherine Herridge report.
Washington Post: FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago for classified nuclear documents
WASHINGTON - The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, when agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post. The people did not offer additional details to the Post...
California Democrats slam Kevin McCarthy over reaction to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Kevin McCarthy was blasted by other members of California's congressional delegation for the statement he released.
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.
Donald Trump could stop release of FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. What will he do?
WASHINGTON – It's now largely up to former president Donald Trump to decide whether the public will see the Justice Department's reasons for searching his home in Florida. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday the department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from a search FBI agents conducted Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
