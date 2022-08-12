Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
asu.edu
New ASU assistant professor studies democracy
This fall, Anna Meyerrose joins Arizona State University as a new assistant professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies. “The School of Politics and Global Studies seems to be growing quickly and bringing in a number of leading scholars in their respective fields,” Meyerrose said. “I look forward to learning from and collaborating with these new colleagues over the coming years.”
asu.edu
Skysong Innovations seeks ASU faculty startups for its 4th annual Startup Challenge
Winners can earn investment funds to advance their companies. Up to $50,000 in seed investments is available for faculty who recently started a company to commercialize Arizona State University-owned inventions during the fourth annual Skysong Innovations Startup Challenge. The annual pitch event is accepting applications through Aug. 31. Up to...
asu.edu
ASU Online program in Mandarin produces 1st graduates
First cohort graduates from ASU Online Mandarin-language degree program. 4 master's degrees offered to students in China through Cintana partnership. Arizona State University offers four online master’s degree programs taught in Mandarin to students in China, and the initiative has just produced its first group of graduates. Thirteen Sun Devils graduated with master's degrees in applied leadership and management in a virtual ceremony in July.
asu.edu
ASU director encourages community to get involved with sustainability efforts
Diane Pataki, director of the School of Sustainability, discusses the power of individual action. You’ve switched to metal straws and reusable water bottles. You bike to work and use reusable grocery bags. No matter what you do, it still feels like you aren’t making any headway against climate change and environmental degradation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Arizona parents deliver list of ‘expectations’ to school board: ‘Trust has been broken’
Arizona parents on “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday unveiled “school board expectations” amid concerns about the curriculum in the new school year. The Chandler Unified School District faced backlash after sending kids home with classroom “expectation sheets,” prompting parents to respond with their own list of expectations to the school board.
asu.edu
ASU receives 1st cryptocurrency gift to support clean air work
Gift to benefit ASU's Clean Indoor Air Project in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change. As cryptocurrency continues to gain popularity for individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolios, it is also gaining traction as new way for people to give back. Arizona State University’s School of Human Evolution and Social Change recently accepted its first cryptocurrency gift exchanged for U.S. dollars.
asu.edu
ASU sets new records with fall 2022 enrollment
140,759 undergraduate and graduate students this fall set ASU record. First-year cohort makes ASU history with largest numbers of Arizona, out-of-state and Hispanic students. Angel Gutierrez is all packed and ready to begin life as a Sun Devil. The first in his family to go to college, Gutierrez worked hard to get here by doubling up on classes his senior year. All that hard work paid off for him as he earned the largest scholarship available to an Arizona resident to begin his college journey studying business law at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business.
Phoenix New Times
ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe
As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program
Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
East Valley Tribune
MPS confronts teacher bonuses, poor grad rates
Against the backdrop of the state’s poorest high school graduation rate, the Mesa Public Schools governing board voted 3-2 to defeat a pay-for-performance measure that would have incentivized teachers with an additional $1,000 if they attained academic benchmarks for their students. The board originally approved the measure by the...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
kjzz.org
Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment
Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
AZFamily
Sun City woman billed $1,700 by FedEx to deliver $500 patio set
On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who was charged thousands of dollars for a repair that was supposed to be covered by the manufacturer. On Your Side talks how to avoid loan scams in latest...
RoboTire Installs First Revolutionary Tire Changing System At Discount Tire
RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, announced a significant milestone in its efforts to revolutionize the tire replacement industry: a Discount Tire store in Fountain Hills, Arizona, is now the first Discount Tire location in North America to install and operate a RoboTire tire changing system. Discount Tire,
East Valley Tribune
QC school board approves pay raises
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board has approved a 5% pay raise for teachers and support staff. The raise includes a $1,000 market adjustment for all certified teachers. “Teachers are the backbone of our district,” board President Ken Brague said. “We value their dedication and commitment to our...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.
There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
All Planned Salad and Go Locations So Far (Plus One More)
Here’s an overview of locations mentioned in submitted plans so far for anyone gearing up for the chain’s quick, healthy food
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
Comments / 0