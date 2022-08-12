ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

New ASU assistant professor studies democracy

This fall, Anna Meyerrose joins Arizona State University as a new assistant professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies. “The School of Politics and Global Studies seems to be growing quickly and bringing in a number of leading scholars in their respective fields,” Meyerrose said. “I look forward to learning from and collaborating with these new colleagues over the coming years.”
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Skysong Innovations seeks ASU faculty startups for its 4th annual Startup Challenge

Winners can earn investment funds to advance their companies. Up to $50,000 in seed investments is available for faculty who recently started a company to commercialize Arizona State University-owned inventions during the fourth annual Skysong Innovations Startup Challenge. The annual pitch event is accepting applications through Aug. 31. Up to...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU Online program in Mandarin produces 1st graduates

First cohort graduates from ASU Online Mandarin-language degree program. 4 master's degrees offered to students in China through Cintana partnership. Arizona State University offers four online master’s degree programs taught in Mandarin to students in China, and the initiative has just produced its first group of graduates. Thirteen Sun Devils graduated with master's degrees in applied leadership and management in a virtual ceremony in July.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU director encourages community to get involved with sustainability efforts

Diane Pataki, director of the School of Sustainability, discusses the power of individual action. You’ve switched to metal straws and reusable water bottles. You bike to work and use reusable grocery bags. No matter what you do, it still feels like you aren’t making any headway against climate change and environmental degradation.
TEMPE, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona parents deliver list of ‘expectations’ to school board: ‘Trust has been broken’

Arizona parents on “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday unveiled “school board expectations” amid concerns about the curriculum in the new school year. The Chandler Unified School District faced backlash after sending kids home with classroom “expectation sheets,” prompting parents to respond with their own list of expectations to the school board.
ARIZONA STATE
asu.edu

ASU receives 1st cryptocurrency gift to support clean air work

Gift to benefit ASU's Clean Indoor Air Project in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change. As cryptocurrency continues to gain popularity for individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolios, it is also gaining traction as new way for people to give back. Arizona State University’s School of Human Evolution and Social Change recently accepted its first cryptocurrency gift exchanged for U.S. dollars.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU sets new records with fall 2022 enrollment

140,759 undergraduate and graduate students this fall set ASU record. First-year cohort makes ASU history with largest numbers of Arizona, out-of-state and Hispanic students. Angel Gutierrez is all packed and ready to begin life as a Sun Devil. The first in his family to go to college, Gutierrez worked hard to get here by doubling up on classes his senior year. All that hard work paid off for him as he earned the largest scholarship available to an Arizona resident to begin his college journey studying business law at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe

As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program

Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

MPS confronts teacher bonuses, poor grad rates

Against the backdrop of the state’s poorest high school graduation rate, the Mesa Public Schools governing board voted 3-2 to defeat a pay-for-performance measure that would have incentivized teachers with an additional $1,000 if they attained academic benchmarks for their students. The board originally approved the measure by the...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Sun City woman billed $1,700 by FedEx to deliver $500 patio set

On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who was charged thousands of dollars for a repair that was supposed to be covered by the manufacturer. On Your Side talks how to avoid loan scams in latest...
SUN CITY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC school board approves pay raises

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board has approved a 5% pay raise for teachers and support staff. The raise includes a $1,000 market adjustment for all certified teachers. “Teachers are the backbone of our district,” board President Ken Brague said. “We value their dedication and commitment to our...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
cookfortoday

Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.

There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ

