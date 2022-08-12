140,759 undergraduate and graduate students this fall set ASU record. First-year cohort makes ASU history with largest numbers of Arizona, out-of-state and Hispanic students. Angel Gutierrez is all packed and ready to begin life as a Sun Devil. The first in his family to go to college, Gutierrez worked hard to get here by doubling up on classes his senior year. All that hard work paid off for him as he earned the largest scholarship available to an Arizona resident to begin his college journey studying business law at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business.

