NORWALK — It's fair time.

The Huron County Fair opens Monday morning and runs through Saturday night at the fairgrounds.

The big days of the week are Tuesday (Kids Day), Wednesday (Veterans Day) and Thursday (Seniors Day).

Admission is free for everybody until 3 p.m. Tuesday, a penny for veterans on Wednesday and a penny for seniors on Thursday.

Here is the grandstand schedule each day:

Pig Scramble

7 p.m. MONDAY

GRANDSTAND $0

BOX SEATS $0

TRACK SEATS $0

Grandstand Concert with Matt Maher

7 p.m. TUESDAY

GRANDSTAND $16

BOX SEATS $18

TRACK SEATS $20

OSTPA Tractor Pull

6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY

GRANDSTAND $0

BOX SEATS $10

TRACK SEATS $10

Motor Cross

7 p.m. THURSDAY

GRANDSTAND $0

BOX SEATS $10

TRACK SEATS $10

Rough Truck

7 p.m. FRIDAY

GRANDSTAND $0

BOX SEATS $10

TRACK SEATS $10

Demo Derby

6 p.m. SATURDAY

GRANDSTAND $0

BOX SEATS $10

TRACK SEATS $10

There are 31 fair board directors who run the fair.

Here are the directors:

OFFICERS — TERM 2022

Bob Morgan, North Fairfield, President

Dick Wiles, Willard, Vice President

Randolph Bacon, Secretary

Joan Deeble, North Fairfield, Treasurer

DIRECTORS — TERM EXPIRES 2022

Mike Brown, Fitchville Twp.

Matt Brooks, Greenfield Twp.

Molly Porter, Lyme Twp.

Randy Fishbaugh, New London Twp.

Richard Wiles, Norwich Twp.

Bob Wilhelm, Peru Twp.

Adam Myers, Ridgefield Twp.

Bob Morgan, Director-At-Large #1

Don Brown, Director-At-Large #2

Dean Chandler, Director-At-Large #3

Curt Linder, Director-At-Large #4

DIRECTORS — TERM EXPIRES 2023

Cody Gerdeman, Bronson Twp.

James Miller, Clarksfield Twp.

BJ Kimberlin, Greenwich Twp.

Rich Marett, Norwalk Twp.

Ben Ryerson, Ripley Twp.

Randy Miller, Townsend Twp.

Jeri Vogel, Director-At Large # 5

Brandon Sanders, Director-At-Large #6

Mike Cooksey, Director-At-Large #7

Randolph Bacon, Director-At-Large #8

DIRECTORS — TERM EXPIRES 2024

Kyle Smith, Fairfield Twp.

Steve Zimmerman, Hartland Twp.

Rachel Caudill, New Haven Twp.

Jason Eitle, Richmond Twp.

Chad Welter, Sherman Twp.

Doug King, Wakeman Twp.

Jordon Ryerson, Director-At-Large #9

Evan Clemons, Director-At-Large #10

Matt Gillenwater, Director-At-Large #11

Chris Morgan, Director-At-Large #12

HONORARY MEMBERS

Don Knight, Bronson Twp.

Carlos Tucker, Norwalk

Thomas Stieber, Ridgefield Twp.

Marvin Bumb, Bellevue

Richard Sutherland, New London

Terry Boose, Norwalk

Don Moyer, Norwalk

Kenny Tkach, Wakeman

Deb Angell, Norwalk

Denny Miller, Wakeman

Gregg Moore, Monroeville

Marty Sowers, Willard

Pat Coy, North Fairfield

Bonnie Malone, Berlin Heights

Randy Eschen, Norwalk

EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS

Aley Evans, Norwalk

Mike Gastier, Norwalk