NORWALK — It's fair time.
The Huron County Fair opens Monday morning and runs through Saturday night at the fairgrounds.
The big days of the week are Tuesday (Kids Day), Wednesday (Veterans Day) and Thursday (Seniors Day).
Admission is free for everybody until 3 p.m. Tuesday, a penny for veterans on Wednesday and a penny for seniors on Thursday.
Here is the grandstand schedule each day:
Pig Scramble
7 p.m. MONDAY
GRANDSTAND $0
BOX SEATS $0
TRACK SEATS $0
Grandstand Concert with Matt Maher
7 p.m. TUESDAY
GRANDSTAND $16
BOX SEATS $18
TRACK SEATS $20
OSTPA Tractor Pull
6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY
GRANDSTAND $0
BOX SEATS $10
TRACK SEATS $10
Motor Cross
7 p.m. THURSDAY
GRANDSTAND $0
BOX SEATS $10
TRACK SEATS $10
Rough Truck
7 p.m. FRIDAY
GRANDSTAND $0
BOX SEATS $10
TRACK SEATS $10
Demo Derby
6 p.m. SATURDAY
GRANDSTAND $0
BOX SEATS $10
TRACK SEATS $10
There are 31 fair board directors who run the fair.
Here are the directors:
OFFICERS — TERM 2022
Bob Morgan, North Fairfield, President
Dick Wiles, Willard, Vice President
Randolph Bacon, Secretary
Joan Deeble, North Fairfield, Treasurer
DIRECTORS — TERM EXPIRES 2022
Mike Brown, Fitchville Twp.
Matt Brooks, Greenfield Twp.
Molly Porter, Lyme Twp.
Randy Fishbaugh, New London Twp.
Richard Wiles, Norwich Twp.
Bob Wilhelm, Peru Twp.
Adam Myers, Ridgefield Twp.
Bob Morgan, Director-At-Large #1
Don Brown, Director-At-Large #2
Dean Chandler, Director-At-Large #3
Curt Linder, Director-At-Large #4
DIRECTORS — TERM EXPIRES 2023
Cody Gerdeman, Bronson Twp.
James Miller, Clarksfield Twp.
BJ Kimberlin, Greenwich Twp.
Rich Marett, Norwalk Twp.
Ben Ryerson, Ripley Twp.
Randy Miller, Townsend Twp.
Jeri Vogel, Director-At Large # 5
Brandon Sanders, Director-At-Large #6
Mike Cooksey, Director-At-Large #7
Randolph Bacon, Director-At-Large #8
DIRECTORS — TERM EXPIRES 2024
Kyle Smith, Fairfield Twp.
Steve Zimmerman, Hartland Twp.
Rachel Caudill, New Haven Twp.
Jason Eitle, Richmond Twp.
Chad Welter, Sherman Twp.
Doug King, Wakeman Twp.
Jordon Ryerson, Director-At-Large #9
Evan Clemons, Director-At-Large #10
Matt Gillenwater, Director-At-Large #11
Chris Morgan, Director-At-Large #12
HONORARY MEMBERS
Don Knight, Bronson Twp.
Carlos Tucker, Norwalk
Thomas Stieber, Ridgefield Twp.
Marvin Bumb, Bellevue
Richard Sutherland, New London
Terry Boose, Norwalk
Don Moyer, Norwalk
Kenny Tkach, Wakeman
Deb Angell, Norwalk
Denny Miller, Wakeman
Gregg Moore, Monroeville
Marty Sowers, Willard
Pat Coy, North Fairfield
Bonnie Malone, Berlin Heights
Randy Eschen, Norwalk
EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS
Aley Evans, Norwalk
Mike Gastier, Norwalk
