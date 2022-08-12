Joplin and Webb City community rallies for Little League watch parties

Today the Webb City 12U Little League team would play for the Midwest Region Championship and a trip to the Little League World Series. Here around Joplin and Webb City, two watch parties would be put on.

The Joplin and Webb City community would show out at Flag City Brewing and Jefferson’s earlier this afternoon.

Several fans would gather at both locations to cheer on Webb City against Iowa which would air on ESPN.

The community was happy to show their support in hopes of the boys making it to Williamsport next week and competing on the big stage.

Cheryl Roderique said, “Well you know Webb City’s one of those communities that gets behind their kids and we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to participate in the day and celebrate those 12 year olds that have been in the tournament. Well, they’re extremely excited and we had the kids out here in the parking lot earlier this year raising funds, so it was just natural for us to celebrate with them today.”

