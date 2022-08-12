ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Joplin and Webb City community rallies for Little League watch parties

By Max Preston
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKKGP_0hFQnxlt00

Today the Webb City 12U Little League team would play for the Midwest Region Championship and a trip to the Little League World Series. Here around Joplin and Webb City, two watch parties would be put on.

The Joplin and Webb City community would show out at Flag City Brewing and Jefferson’s earlier this afternoon.

Several fans would gather at both locations to cheer on Webb City against Iowa which would air on ESPN.

The community was happy to show their support in hopes of the boys making it to Williamsport next week and competing on the big stage.

Cheryl Roderique said, “Well you know Webb City’s one of those communities that gets behind their kids and we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to participate in the day and celebrate those 12 year olds that have been in the tournament. Well, they’re extremely excited and we had the kids out here in the parking lot earlier this year raising funds, so it was just natural for us to celebrate with them today.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Neosho man creates a Disc Golf Club

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man has spent the last six years creating a local disc golf club. In 2016, Frank Hebert saw a need for maintenance and additions to Morse Park’s disc golf course in Neosho. At that point, there was just one 18-hole course at the park. Since then, Hebert has worked with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Webb City, MO
Sports
Webb City, MO
Government
Joplin, MO
Government
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Webb City, MO
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

LIVE BLOG: Nevada residents fight for elderly care

Vernon County Residents gather at a packed Nevada City Council Meeting tonight (8/16). The City Council is holding an open session starting tonight at 7:00 p.m. Residents are upset because Alzheimer’s patients living at “Barone Care Center” received a letter on August 9th from Gene Vestal, the Interim CEO of Barone Care Center. That letter […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
Four States Home Page

The Pittsburg Aquatic Center goes to the dogs

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Aquatic Center is going to the dogs. The Aquatic Center opened up to canines and their families this evening (8/15). The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation hosts this event every year. It’s the last night the pool will be open, before it’s all drained tomorrow (8/16). But, before being emptied, nearly […]
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Espn#Williamsport#Nexstar Media Inc
Four States Home Page

Christian Church finds new home in North Heights

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry has found a new home in Joplin. Christian Church of North Heights held its grand opening Sunday. It’s an extension of the Christian Church of Carl Junction, which had been seeing its congregation grow. They were looking for what the next step would be when Neighborhood Life House then […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

750 local kids receive free backpacks and haircuts

PITTSBURG, Kans. — You could call it the last bit of “fun in the summer sun” for kids in Pittsburg. This evening (8/15), Victory Life Church held a back-to-school event at Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park. Over 750 parents pre-registered their kids for a free backpack, complete with school supplies. They also received a free hair cut […]
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy