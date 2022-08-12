ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands Resident To Be Featured In Times Square

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Janelle Olivia King of The Woodlands, TX], will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
Thrillist

The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston

Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
Localish

A Place for Peanut

Peanut is small but his inspirational story is huge. Peanut saved from slaughter now lives safely with dozens of other rescues at A Place for Peanut.
fox26houston.com

Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia

A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
Community Impact Houston

The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy

Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
kingwood.com

Petco Love Presents Houston s Second Mega Adoption Event on 9/

Petco Love Presents Houston’s Second Mega Adoption Event on 9/3/22-9/4/22!. Petco Love is hosting Houston’s Second Mega Adoption Event!. There will be over 1000 fur babies who are looking for their new forever home!​. The adoption fee is just $35! You will take your new fur baby home...
Click2Houston.com

Poison in concert!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Click2Houston.com

Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
