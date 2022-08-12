Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
'Something's not right': Wife losing hope after husband mysteriously goes missing last Halloween
John Davis' disappearance last Halloween is only getting harder for his wife to handle now that two police departments are directing inquiries to each other.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Resident To Be Featured In Times Square
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Janelle Olivia King of The Woodlands, TX], will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
Thrillist
The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston
Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
What is 'quiet quitting'? As burned-out workers scale back, job fairs happening around Houston
While some burned-out employees are scaling back on the effort they put into their jobs, it could just be time to find a new one. Here's where you can meet up with recruiters on the spot.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
A Place for Peanut
Peanut is small but his inspirational story is huge. Peanut saved from slaughter now lives safely with dozens of other rescues at A Place for Peanut.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 15 to 21, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 15 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia
A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy
Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
kingwood.com
Petco Love Presents Houston s Second Mega Adoption Event on 9/
Petco Love Presents Houston’s Second Mega Adoption Event on 9/3/22-9/4/22!. Petco Love is hosting Houston’s Second Mega Adoption Event!. There will be over 1000 fur babies who are looking for their new forever home!. The adoption fee is just $35! You will take your new fur baby home...
KSAT 12
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people
TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show. The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season. “Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates...
Click2Houston.com
Poison in concert!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Student accused of setting fire to University of Houston dorm building, damaging 4 floors
According to charging documents, the 26-year-old used flammable liquid to start the fire that damaged four floors of the University Lofts "because he wanted to and because he could."
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Click2Houston.com
Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
The new immersive ‘BANKSYLAND’ exhibition lands in Houston this weekend for a limited time
HOUSTON – Street artist Banksy is one of the world’s most infamous and elusive artists, but no one has ever actually seen him in person. ‘BANKSYLAND’ is a new a touring exhibition that just opened in Houston for a limited time, and we got a special preview.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
