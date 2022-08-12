Read full article on original website
abc12.com
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
fox2detroit.com
Involuntary manslaughter charge dropped in fatal crash after Detroit police officer accepts plea deal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An involuntary manslaughter charge a Detroit police officer was facing for causing a fatal crash will be dismissed as part of a plea deal. Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty in connection with the February 2021 death of Cliff Woodards.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Detroit Police Searching For Multiple Carjacking Suspects
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries. Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WILX-TV
Sheriff: Woman intentionally drove car into church
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was taken to the hospital after intentionally crashing her car into a church, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10:08 p.m., deputies and first responders were sent to the 4900 block of Center Street in Millington for the crash.
Suspect arraigned on open murder in fatal beating of coworker at GM Orion Plant
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
WILX-TV
Bath Township police seek thief stealing from mailboxes
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township are looking for someone stealing from mailboxes in the area. According to authorities, thieves are targeting mailboxes with the flag up, looking for envelopes with checks in them. Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark Chevrolet Equinox. Police...
candgnews.com
Police search for larceny, bank fraud suspect
Police are searching for this bank fraud suspect. Photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who reportedly passed a stolen check for thousands of dollars and then tried to use a stolen credit card.
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
WILX-TV
Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree
RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash. According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death
Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
Man Robs Woman at Knifepoint in Downtown Flushing
The police are looking for a man who robbed a 56-year-old woman at knifepoint in downtown Flushing last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the intersection of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue. He then displayed a knife and demanded her property.
