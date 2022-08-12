(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries. Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO