Wichita Falls, TX

brenniewebb
3d ago

I have read several versions of this news. Someone knows and is hiding the truth. Prayers for victims not the ones who did it. If it was an accident, they need to come forward and turn themselves or them self in. Someone is always watching and listening. Harming anyone is wrong. Especially children and older adults. Guns do not harm anyone. People do.

Maudie Boden
3d ago

what a sad place our world has become when you can't even take your kids to a nature park without worrying about being shot. I pray for the baby and the family. 💔

newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday. The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
CW33

Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
newschannel6now.com

One injured in wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
newschannel6now.com

WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
107.3 PopCrush

They Want A Buc-ee's… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD extinguishes fire on Giddings Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Giddings Street on Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames showing from a detached garage behind the home. WFFD officials said the fire then spread to another garage that was turned...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

