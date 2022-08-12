Read full article on original website
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills. In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people...
Meghan Markle Emulates Princess Diana In 1 Important Way, Expert Says: ‘Meghan Isn’t Afraid’
A body language and behavioral expert compared Meghan Markle’s bravery to Princess Diana’s fearlessness.
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
‘It’s the best thing I’ve done’: over-50s on quitting work for good
Record numbers of Britons have left the workforce since the pandemic – but could the rising cost of living bring them back?
BBC
Woodmancote: Tougher gun checks 'could have prevented' killings - sister
The twin sister of a woman shot dead along with her two daughters by the girls' father says stricter gun checks could have prevented their deaths. Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by Robert Needham, 42, at their home in Woodmancote on 29 March 2020.
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
BBC
Contaminated blood: If I was paid in tears I'd be a billionaire
As a young boy in the 1970s Myles Hutchison was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for haemophilia, with blood products that he later discovered were contaminated. At the age of 12, Myles, who grew up in Leith, was told he had developed hepatitis. Now 50, he is one of about...
BBC
Colchester Pride parade to return 'bigger and better'
The organisers of a city's first Pride parade said it would return "bigger and better". Shar Cooterie, the host of Saturday's Colchester Pride, said she was thrilled with its success and it would be back after the "incredible turnout". About 700 took part in the "historic" procession from the Mercury...
BBC
Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths
A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
ohmymag.co.uk
'Back in a new role': Prince Harry could return to the UK, claims his ex-protection officer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the position of senior royals in 2020 and shifted to California. They have, since then, created a separate life for them in the states, however, Prince Harry might return to the UK in near future, claims his ex-protection officer. Homecoming. It may...
Happy birthday, Princess Anne! The Queen leads tributes to her only daughter on her 72nd birthday
The Queen has led the tributes to her daughter Princess Anne who celebrates her 72nd birthday today. Her Majesty, 96, sent her public regards to the Princess Royal via social media, with a post on Instagram Stories. The message featured an image of Anne taken earlier this year, when she...
BBC
'My cat saved my life when I had a heart attack'
A woman believes her cat saved her life by waking her up while she was having a heart attack. Sam Felstead thinks she would have died in her sleep if Billy had not jumped on her and started meowing. Once awake, Ms Felstead realised she could not move on her...
Mary vs Elizabeth: The battle of the Tudor queens in All About History 120
Inside All About History 119: Discover the conflict between the Tudor sisters that informed the reigns of Mary I and Elizabeth I of England
BBC
Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital
A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers. The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped...
BBC
University of Exeter at heart of rock art discoveries
Archaeologists at the University of Exeter are at the heart of a global event to showcase ancient rock art. The Painted Forest event in Colombia will show works thought to be from the first humans to enter the Amazon. The discoveries have been unearthed by Lastjourney, a Colombian-English research collaboration,...
BBC
Essex nurse who gave placebo to brain tumour patient struck off
A nurse has been struck off after giving sugar and water to a brain tumour patient instead of morphine. Vijayan Rajoo, a nurse at St Fillians care home in Colchester, Essex, felt the man did not need the pain relief, a misconduct hearing was told. A Nursing and Midwifery Council...
BBC
'Determined' POWs remembered on VJ Day anniversary
The families of Japanese prisoners of war from Leicestershire have told their stories of brutal conditions, tough labour and illness on the anniversary of VJ Day. Monday marks 77 years since Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, marking the end of World War Two. Many soldiers from the 1st Battalion...
