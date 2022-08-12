ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Shawn Silliman
4d ago

did she ask democrats to back off there remarks during the summer of 2020? did she tell maxine waters to stop her hate speech? how harris setting up a bond collection for people arrested for rioting and looting? I never heard her say anything to them.

River
4d ago

Remember when democrats hated law enforcement and wanted to defund ICE? Now they clutch their pearls at the thought of questioning law enforcement. I mean if people like AOC were serious, she would be excited that she has new allies in defunding the police. They all lie so much just to whip their base into an emotional frenzy.

Not Michael Really.
3d ago

the fiction is that Dems care about law enforcement, citizens or the country when all they want them for is to serve their corrupt politics and looting of the economy

