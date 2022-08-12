ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Recent shootings of area law enforcement officers leave communities wanting answers

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPtb1_0hFQmW6B00

CEDARVILLE — Three area law enforcement officers shot in the last month is a troubling trend that leaves communities wanting for answers:

  • July 12: Clearcreek Twp. Police Officer Eric Ney is shot and seriously wounded while investigating a report of domestic violence.
  • July 24: Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates is shot and killed while investigating a report of shots fired at a mobile home park.
  • Aug. 10: Richmond, Indiana, Police Officer Seara Burton is shot and critically wounded while assisting on a traffic stop.

“We do seem to have a trend here,” Steven Meacham said to News Center 7′s Molly Koweek on Friday. “It’s obviously not a good trend.”

Meacham, an associate criminal justice professor at Cedarville University whose experience in law enforcement goes back 31 years with the New York State Police, said, “I think we have to understand that law enforcement by its very nature, is a dangerous job.”

Statistics maintained by the national Fraternal Order of Police show that 210 officers were shot in the line of duty as of the end of July, a 14 percent increase from the same time last year and up 12 percent from 2021.

There are several factors, Meacham said, not the least of which include resources and community support to deal with and solve violent crime.

“To apprehend criminals, to lock people up, we need to have people in the district attorneys offices who are willing to prosecute to the full extent of the law,” he said. “We need to have judges that sentence people correctly for prison terms.”

Often, he said, the perpetrator is somebody who has a lengthy criminal record, who really should not be on the streets.

All three people involved in shooting the area law enforcement officers -- Cole White in the Yates slaying, Mark Evers in the Ney wounding

and Phillip Matthew Lee in the Burton shooting -- have criminal pasts.

And it doesn’t helps, Meacham said, that there seems to be a lack of respect for law enforcement -- the institution or the officers.

“I think that to understand that the men and women who wear the uniform, who go out there, and put their lives on the line, every day, every night, takes tremendous courage, and I think that they need to be respected and supported.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

teresaprk
3d ago

they all failed officer Yates when he went down they should of took that armed truck and drove it threw that trailer maybe he could of been saved I thought when officer called out officer down they came in full force waited to long

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Deputy, IN
City
Richmond, OH
City
Cedarville, OH
County
Clark County, OH
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Yates
WDTN

Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Law Enforcement Officers#Violent Crime#Clark County Sheriff#Cedarville University#The New York State Police
WANE-TV

Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
peakofohio.com

Burkholder arrested after allegedly choking his 80-year-old grandmother

A Lakeview man was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Lakeview regarding a domestic disturbance. Deputies were informed that a second shift unit had also dealt with the same male suspect, Brent Burkholder, 34,...
LAKEVIEW, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
120K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy