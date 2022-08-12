ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmonders look forward to Carytown Watermelon Festival’s 40th anniversary

By Sierra Krug
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajl2W_0hFQmOHb00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Carytown Watermelon Festival marks the event’s 40th anniversary. While the streets of Carytown may look fairly normal going into the weekend, they are predicted to be flooded with about 115,000 people on Sunday.

The festival is recognized as one of the largest across the state of Virginia. As it enters its 40th year, the festival has garnered many loyal attendees, especially from people who consider attending it a family tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XqXQ_0hFQmOHb00
Quieter streets of Carytown, the site of the upcoming watermelon festival. Courtesy of Sierra Krug / 8News.

Others, like Richmond resident Christine Nguyen, plan to attend the festival for the first time this year.

“I’ve never been before,” Nguyen said. “I’ve lived here for about 9 years, so I’m not sure what to expect.”

Other residents, like Raimey Gambill, adore the festival and consider it a community gem. With such a high turnout each year, the event attracts people from all across the community.

Gambill noted the event presents an opportunity for small businesses to showcase their collections to the community, and for community members to support these local businesses.

“It brings the community together,” Gambill said. “It allows people to see local vendors, meet one another, and explore different things and see stores you didn’t know were around, especially here in Carytown. It’s kind of an ever-changing, ever-growing thing.”

At the festival, coordinators work to ensure attendees have ample activity. The festival boasts about 100 exhibitors, 80 musicians and, of course, watermelon — 3,000 watermelons to be exact.

“I’m craving some, because it’s the summer,” Nguyen said.

DON’T MISS: Dorey Park celebrates National Farmers Market Week

Watermelon in all sorts of forms will be devoured at stands across the event. There will be slices of the fruit, treats, juices and even watermelon flavored beer and wine for adult patrons. Coordinators also say the festival has something for everyone and is the largest festival for kids on the East Coast.

Residents told 8News they look forward to the festival every year. They believe it’s a way to explore new parts of the city while supporting the parts they already know and love.

“Richmond is the best city ever,” Gambill said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Watermelons#Wine#Carytown#Sierra Krug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond Public Schools hopes to fill 144 teacher vacancies in two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - Exactly one month ago, Superintendent Jason Kamras proposed multiple recruiting activities to fill 209 vacant teacher positions. The activities included a $10,000 incentive for new teachers and a $1,000 for teacher retention in the fall. As of Aug. 15, RPS announced that 144 teacher vacancies remain. However, Kamras said long-term substitute teachers would fill 100 positions. RPS will continue actively hiring new teachers throughout the school year until the long-term substitutes become full-time teachers.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Petersburg hosts Back 2 School kickoff event

The event, held on Saturday, Aug. 13, was hosted by Petersburg City Public Schools and featured food trucks, a performance by the Petersburg High School Marching Band, a DJ and more. School district administrators and representatives were also there to answer questions about the new school year.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy