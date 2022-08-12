ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LASD Captain Apologizes to Bryant/Chester Families for Photo Sharing

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official, who was captain of the agency’s information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims’ families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Garcetti, LA Officials Applaud $53 Million in State Funds for Youth Employment

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials Monday celebrated the city receiving $53.3 million in state funding for youth workforce development programs through the $185 million statewide #CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps program, which will provide jobs for underserved youth. At a news conference in front of the Tiny DOTs Early Education...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Petition To Reopen Vacant St. Vincent Hospital Reaches 1,000 Signatures

A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who O’Farrell called “the richest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Fullerton Collision

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fullerton Tuesday. Fullerton Police Department officers were called about 11:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near the Orange (57) Freeway, on reports of the collision and found the man lying in the street with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” according to Capt. Jon Radus, the department’s public information officer.
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area

Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl

A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Koretz Seeks More Funding Options for Stressed LA Animal Shelters

Citing an urgent shortage of resources to properly care for animals in the city’s care, Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion Tuesday asking Los Angeles officials to determine the budgetary needs to fully staff seven animal shelters. Koretz’ motion — which came as the council committee he chairs got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park

A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance

A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Mixed Results in OC COVID-19 Statistics

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Australian Actress Laura McCulloch Arrested by Santa Monica Police

Australian actress Laura McCulloch, who had been reported missing by her family, was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to authorities and published reports. McCulloch, 37, was arrested by Santa Monica police at 9:21 p.m. Friday and was...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street

A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Standoff, Attacking Woman in Ladera Ranch

A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch apartment for hours as the suspect threatened he wanted to commit suicide by cop. Jason Daniel Cole was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment of an...
LADERA RANCH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio

A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
INDIO, CA

