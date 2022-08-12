Read full article on original website
4 Million LA County Residents Asked To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
Former LASD Captain Apologizes to Bryant/Chester Families for Photo Sharing
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official, who was captain of the agency’s information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims’ families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
Garcetti, LA Officials Applaud $53 Million in State Funds for Youth Employment
Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials Monday celebrated the city receiving $53.3 million in state funding for youth workforce development programs through the $185 million statewide #CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps program, which will provide jobs for underserved youth. At a news conference in front of the Tiny DOTs Early Education...
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
Petition To Reopen Vacant St. Vincent Hospital Reaches 1,000 Signatures
A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who O’Farrell called “the richest...
Motorcyclist Killed in Fullerton Collision
A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fullerton Tuesday. Fullerton Police Department officers were called about 11:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near the Orange (57) Freeway, on reports of the collision and found the man lying in the street with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” according to Capt. Jon Radus, the department’s public information officer.
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
Koretz Seeks More Funding Options for Stressed LA Animal Shelters
Citing an urgent shortage of resources to properly care for animals in the city’s care, Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion Tuesday asking Los Angeles officials to determine the budgetary needs to fully staff seven animal shelters. Koretz’ motion — which came as the council committee he chairs got...
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Mixed Results in OC COVID-19 Statistics
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
Australian Actress Laura McCulloch Arrested by Santa Monica Police
Australian actress Laura McCulloch, who had been reported missing by her family, was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to authorities and published reports. McCulloch, 37, was arrested by Santa Monica police at 9:21 p.m. Friday and was...
Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
Ex-Cop to be Tried for Killing Developmentally Disabled Man in Corona Costco
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim’s parents — all of whom were unarmed — must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.
Man Accused of Standoff, Attacking Woman in Ladera Ranch
A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch apartment for hours as the suspect threatened he wanted to commit suicide by cop. Jason Daniel Cole was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment of an...
Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio
A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
Gascón Recall Supporters Vow to Fight on After Latest Effort Fails
Proponents of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will begin regrouping Tuesday — one day after an effort to put the embattled D.A.’s job status on the November ballot was rejected by the county clerk for a lack of valid petition signatures. On Monday, the...
