Police were at the intersection of 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers blocked off the area to traffic and spoke with neighbors – some of whom told Local 4 News they heard the gunfire – who gathered in the area. Police, some of whom used shields, stayed in the area for some time.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO