Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he was under the influence of methamphetamine and struck two squad cars during a chase in Davenport. Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of controlled substance violation, second-degree criminal...
ourquadcities.com
Police on scene after report of gunfire Tuesday night
Police were at the intersection of 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers blocked off the area to traffic and spoke with neighbors – some of whom told Local 4 News they heard the gunfire – who gathered in the area. Police, some of whom used shields, stayed in the area for some time.
KWQC
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
KWQC
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Two injured in car/tractor crash Monday evening
Two people were injured Monday evening in a car/tractor crash in Walcott, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a tractor in the the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, Walcott.
cbs2iowa.com
8-year-old Linn County boy is hospitalized after dual dog attack
An eight-year-old Linn County boy is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon at a home in Springville. Authorities say the boy was bit "multiple times," by two 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child was taken to the hospital immediately and...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened several people with a knife at Armored Gardens and injured at least one person. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBUR
Burlington Police Department investigating shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, August 15th. According to a news release, At about 12:10 PM Monday, Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
discovermuscatine.com
Sheriff investigates possible homicide in east Muscatine Co.
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the aforementioned address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located the suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Arrested In Davenport After Threatening People With A Knife
(Davenport, IA) — Davenport police say a 33-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after threatening people with a knife. At least one person was cut deeply enough to require stitches and two others suffered minor cuts. Dietrich A. Wilmington is charged with going armed with intent plus two additional felonies and two aggravated misdemeanors. The incident happened at Armored Gardens in Davenport just after 1:45 a-m Saturday.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he held a man against his will at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him, while he demanded the return of a stolen gun. Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Suspect dead in FL after Muscatine homicide
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is working with their counterparts in Florida to solve a homicide. On Monday, August 15 at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach (FL) Police Department asking deputies to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway […]
ourquadcities.com
DeWitt man killed in motorcycle accident
A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County. On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County
A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
KIMT
Police: Iowa man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the...
Comments / 0