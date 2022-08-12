Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Smoking and walking addressed by Sandwich City Council
City employees could face changes in their use of tobacco while working after the Sandwich City Council made recommendations Monday night. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made these points during the committee of the whole meeting, with council voting action possibly next week. Chewing tobacco, and vaping would be included in...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
thefirstward.net
The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low
Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Veterans Assistance Commissioners Admit Disqualifications; Won’t Resign –
Stunning revelations coming out of the video from the May 17, 2022, special meeting of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County’s (“VACWC”) alleged Executive Committee indicate they know they are wrong. On July 19, 2022, we published an article explaining the qualifications to serve as a...
fox32chicago.com
Quinn threatens lawsuit while demanding release of IG report detailing Little Village smokestack demolition
CHICAGO - Seeking a still-secret report on how City Hall bungled a smokestack demolition in Little Village, former Gov. Pat Quinn filed a formal Freedom of Information Request on Monday. "The Inspector General's report should be disclosed. The mayor's not following that. And she ought to catch up," Quinn said.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
wgnradio.com
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
evanstonroundtable.com
With police staffing a daily ‘high-wire act,’ EPD temporarily reassigns popular unit
Evanston police scrambled to fill 12-hour shifts last month, leading up to an Aug. 4 announcement that the department’s Community Policing Unit (CPU) would be shifted to patrol in order to address a severe staff shortage. The Evanston Police Department announced in a news release that five members –...
Students at School District U-46 coming back to school amid teacher shortage, easing COVID cases
Students return amid a teacher shortage, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact education.
wjol.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
CPS students return August 22, enrollment and budget decline
With the Bud Billiken Parade heralding the back-to-school season, local Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students will stream back into classrooms on Monday, August 22, a historically early start date. In March, the Herald reported that many schools’ budgets were cut due to declining enrollment and the district’s enrollment-based funding formula....
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
Many formerly incarcerated people struggle to find employment because of the stigma of a criminal record. To help, one organization is offering cash The post Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
