Evanston, IL

WSPY NEWS

Smoking and walking addressed by Sandwich City Council

City employees could face changes in their use of tobacco while working after the Sandwich City Council made recommendations Monday night. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made these points during the committee of the whole meeting, with council voting action possibly next week. Chewing tobacco, and vaping would be included in...
SANDWICH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
ILLINOIS STATE
thefirstward.net

The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low

Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
wgnradio.com

Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty

Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Daniel Biss
wjol.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

CPS students return August 22, enrollment and budget decline

With the Bud Billiken Parade heralding the back-to-school season, local Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students will stream back into classrooms on Monday, August 22, a historically early start date. In March, the Herald reported that many schools’ budgets were cut due to declining enrollment and the district’s enrollment-based funding formula....
CHICAGO, IL
#Mayor#Politics Local#Government Technology#The City Council
kanecountyconnects.com

What's the Word on Roundabouts?

Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Peterson Denied Police Pension

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
News Break
Politics
beckersasc.com

Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL

