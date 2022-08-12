‘Brave the Shave’ golf outing happening Monday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An event coming up on Monday is looking to benefit families affected by severe and chronic childhood diseases.

The 2nd annual Brave the Shave golf outing is happening at Sunnybrook County Club in Grandville. Participating golfers will hit the links to raise money for Helen Devos Children’s Hospital and the Brave the Shave Foundation .

Organizers say events like this are important right now, especially because the recent lack of in-person events due to COVID-19 has made it harder to hold fundraisers for children in need.



“With the lack of things like this, it’s just gotten harder to fund it. Everybody knows gas prices are high, inflation’s high, we want to make sure we can take some of that burden away from families,” said Pat Schrager, president of Brave the Shave.

The organizers said it is a possibility that some people will be getting their heads shaved at the event to show solidarity to the cause. Registration for the golf outing is almost sold out, organizers say, but donations to the cause are still being accepted.

There is also a duck pin bowling event for charity happening Sunday night at Woodrow’s at the Amway Grand.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.