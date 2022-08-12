ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

‘Brave the Shave’ golf outing happening Monday

By James Tompkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcYNZ_0hFQl8D100

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An event coming up on Monday is looking to benefit families affected by severe and chronic childhood diseases.

The 2nd annual Brave the Shave golf outing is happening at Sunnybrook County Club in Grandville. Participating golfers will hit the links to raise money for Helen Devos Children’s Hospital and the Brave the Shave Foundation .

Organizers say events like this are important right now, especially because the recent lack of in-person events due to COVID-19 has made it harder to hold fundraisers for children in need.

“With the lack of things like this, it’s just gotten harder to fund it. Everybody knows gas prices are high, inflation’s high, we want to make sure we can take some of that burden away from families,” said Pat Schrager, president of Brave the Shave.

The organizers said it is a possibility that some people will be getting their heads shaved at the event to show solidarity to the cause. Registration for the golf outing is almost sold out, organizers say, but donations to the cause are still being accepted.

There is also a duck pin bowling event for charity happening Sunday night at Woodrow’s at the Amway Grand.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Grandville, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Brave The Shave#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

To The Point: Looking at 29th Senate district race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we look at the 29th Senate district race featuring incumbent State Sen. Winne Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and State Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming. On being in the legislature, Brinks shares that it can be a “really tough job.” “…and it can be a really tough spot […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy